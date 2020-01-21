The numbers can be misleading – and it certainly is for Pitt sophomores Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens.

Last season, Johnson and McGowens graduated from high school and led the way for the Panthers in Jeff Capel’s first year as head coach, finishing first (15.5 points per game) and third (11.6 points per game) in scoring, respectively. Senior Jared Wilson frame was sandwiched between them at 12.7 points per game.

But their impact did not stop there. Johnson led the team – by far – with 4.5 assists per game, surpassing Sidy Ndirthe second clip of 1.9 per contest. McGowens (1.9) and Johnson (1.3) also scored twice in interceptions per game.

All of this created serious expectations for the duo as they entered their second year campaigns. And … the numbers haven’t gone away.

Compared to their first 18 games last season, McGowens and Johnson are overwhelmed by their youth.

Points per match: 13.9 vs. 13.3 for McGowens, 17.1 vs. 12.2 for Johnson

13.9 vs. 13.3 for McGowens, 17.1 vs. 12.2 for Johnson Percentage of field goal: 43% vs. 40% for McGowens, 46% vs. 41% for Johnson

43% vs. 40% for McGowens, 46% vs. 41% for Johnson Percentage at three points: 33% vs. 32% for McGowens, 40% vs. 38% for Johnson

33% vs. 32% for McGowens, 40% vs. 38% for Johnson Percentage of free throw: 78% vs. 72% for McGowens, 83% vs. 75% for Johnson

It’s not what you want to see from them – until you keep digging.

Let’s start with this: McGowens and Johnson were freshmen last season, and the teams had little band to work with. No one knew what to expect from them. Nobody knew their trends. Now all of this is well known in the ACC and beyond.

“Their screening report and the other teams’ screening reports are (to) stop me and Trey,” said Johnson after the team won the road race in Chapel Hill, NC on January 8. “We need to know, me and Trey need to know this, and we just need to trust others to take photos.”

On several occasions this season, we have heard opposing coaches mention them by name during their post-match press conferences.

“Specifically, when you defend Pitt, we think you should try to prevent McGowens and Xavier Johnson from getting in the line,” said Louisville head coach. Chris Mack said after his cardinals eliminated the Panthers in overtime at the Petersen Events Center.

Mack is not the only one to think so either. It is evident from watching the games that the Panthers’ offense crosses them at all times. It’s not a secret.

“These are two guys who can offend us from the rebound,” Capel said on a conference call Monday. “We really don’t have anyone else who can do this.”

And despite the fact that the offense is completely based on these two …

assists: McGowens 2.1 vs. 3.2 per game, Johnson vs. 4.6 versus 4.9 per game

McGowens 2.1 vs. 3.2 per game, Johnson vs. 4.6 versus 4.9 per game Turnover: 2.6 per game vs. 2.9 per game for McGowens, 4.0 versus 3.7 per game for Johnson

McGowens and Johnson both increased assists per game this year while maintaining the same number of turnovers combined. This year, the two have had a positive aid-to-sales ratio, which McGowens couldn’t claim last year.

“For Trey, I think the game has slowed down a bit for him,” said Capel when I asked him what signs of growth he had seen from the ACC duo. “At this point, I think he has more assists than last year. And right now, he has more assists than turnovers. I’m not sure he has never been this far last year. So I think they are able to see things a little better. I think they are able to understand things better. “

This is crucial as the team continues to make their way through the ACC game. So while it’s easy to lock the dots and split the shot, the biggest story should also include assists and turnover. Because this year is not all about McGowens and Johnson.

Justin Champagnie (11.1) and Ryan Murphy (10.7) are on average two digits. Last season, Au’Diese Toney finished fourth with 7.5 points per game and maintained this vital role as a statistics executioner, with 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and one flight per game in 2019-2020.

“I don’t think it’s just them (Johnson and McGowens),” said Capel. “I think it’s everyone. Obviously, these two guys have a lot of the ball in their hands for us. But it’s all around. The guys have to trust them to be able to create for everyone … “I think we’ve gotten better. It’s still not where it needs to be, but it’s something we’re still working on and trying to grow every day.”

And at that same point last season, Pitt was 12-6 and 2-3 in the ACC. This year they have 12-6 and 3-4 in conference. Like the statistics with McGowens and Johnson, it’s not a massive bump – but it’s still an improvement. The key now, both as a team and as individuals, is to find some kind of consistency within this growth.

“We won a big game and now we have to go back to back (matches together),” said Capel. “What we have done this year, especially in conference, is that you win a game and the next game, we are not as good. And that is unfortunately what we have done so far this year .

“This is a great week for us. It is an opportunity for us to improve. It is an opportunity, number one, for us to do something that we have not done in this league for more than two years, which is a victory – under regular season conference games. This has not happened for this program, I know for at least two years. This gives us the opportunity to do so. provides an opportunity to achieve more conference wins than we had last year. “

Pitt went 3-15 in the ACC game last year, so jumping into that 3-4 start this season is huge. It gives them a chance not only to improve, but to break what they did last year. It will start with Johnson and McGowens, of course, and Capel sees them as a reflection of the program as a whole: improving, with no cap in sight.

“They still have a lot of room to grow,” said Capel. “And we are delighted to help them, to teach them.”

The process is slow and steady, and statistics are not currently popping up. The duo will always be frustrated at the end of the game (see defeats Wake Forest and Louisville at home for particularly striking examples).

But that’s how growth works at this level. They will take their shots and they will force some bad shots. This year, however, they will recognize it and they will immediately seek to improve it.

“I made a stupid decision at the end of the match,” Johnson told me about his hit selection in the defeat for Wake Forest. “I know I did it. This is something I have to move on from. Because I have more games left.”

Then there was McGowens grateful a useless attempt in three points in real time:

The

Now take a look at the duo’s improved attendance-to-turnover ratios and consider where this Panthers team ranks in the ACC ranking – right in the middle, with an immediate and realistic opportunity to climb. Add it all up and there’s undeniable growth with McGowens and Johnson in year 2.

You just have to squint a little more than you expected to see it.

To continue reading, log into your account: