Things you didn't know about Bold And The Beautiful's Steffy Forrester

Steffy Forrester is without a doubt one of the most popular characters on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Named after her paternal grandmother, Steffy has experienced a lot of drama in her young life, including the loss of her twin sister and her younger cousin. She has also been married four times and has even had a heartbreaking miscarriage. Here are 14 things you didn’t know about B&B Steffy Forrester.

14. Kidnapped as a child

Steffy’s parents, Ridge and Taylor, thought she died when she was a child. She fell overboard when the family was on a ship during a violent storm in Saint Thomas. Her death was mourning, but she wasn’t gone anyway. Steffy was kidnapped by her father’s ex-girlfriend Morgan DeWitt. Morgan colored Steffy’s hair red and pretended to be her daughter. Eventually her family discovered she was alive and was reunited with her parents.

2

13. Named after her grandmother

Steffy is named after her paternal grandmother Stephanie Forrester, who was a power to be reckoned with. Stephanie died in November 2012 and Steffy has continued her grandmother’s legacy in many ways. She protects her relatives, even her brother Thomas, who recently betrayed her, fiercely. She is also a smart, smart businesswoman the way her grandmother was and is co-CEO of Forrester Creations.

3

12. Originally identical twins

The character of Steffy was played by identical twins until Jacqueline MacInnes Wood took over the role in 2008. Steffy and her sister Phoebe were originally played by Keaton and Kylie Rae Tyndall and then Addison and Alex Hoover in 2004. When Wood was cast as Steffy, she was nothing like her twin sister Phoebe, who was portrayed by MacKenzie Mauzy, so writers changed their status from identical to fraternal twins.

4

11. Engaged to Rick Forrester

When her twin sister Phoebe died in a car accident, Steffy and Rick, who had driven the car, both mourned for her. This led the two to a romance that lasted several months and even resulted in an engagement. Although Rick did take care of Steffy, she finally found out that he also used her to stick it to her father Ridge and she broke up with him.

5

10. Dismissed by Forrester

When Steffy revealed that Brooke had slept with Oliver Jones, her daughter Hope Logan’s boyfriend, Ridge, fired his daughter from the design house. It turned out that the meeting of Brooke and Oliver was a case of wrong identity and had already forgiven Ridge Brooke for her mistake. Taylor hated her daughter being fired, so she gave Steffy her 25% stake in Forrester Creations, making Steffy the owner of a significant portion of the design house.

6

9. Almost drowned in a bathtub

Shortly after Bill broke up with Steffy, Steffy was sad and depressed and only wanted to take a bath at home. Unfortunately, when she got into the bath, she slipped and hit her head. Steffy would have been drowned if Liam hadn’t turned up in her apartment and saved her life. Liam’s heroic actions were the start of Steffy’s deep feelings for Bill’s son.

7

8. Rivalry with hope

Although most viewers are well aware that Steffy’s greatest rival is Hope, some may not know the details of their conflict over the past nine years. These include an incident in which Steffy once changed a sign for her opponent’s Hope For The Future line to read instead: Ho For The Future. Another memorable moment occurred when Steffy refused to put her signature on paper that would have canceled her marriage to Liam. Hope had planned a wedding for her and Liam and went to Taylor’s house with the cancellation papers in hand and demanded that Steffy sign them. Coincidentally, a chocolate fountain had just been delivered to Taylor on Valentine’s Day. When Steffy refused to sign the annulment, Hope struck her. Then the couple ended up in a catfight, swinging chocolate together until they were both covered in it.

8

7. Public Food Fight

Speaking of cat fights, in February 2017, Steffy had a food fight in Il Giardino’s restaurant with a brand new rival, the girlfriend of her brother Thomas, Sally Spectra. It turned out that Sally had planned the whole thing as a publicity stunt. Sally had approached Steffy and made some remarks about Spectra Fashions who defeated Forrester Creations to cause the kitchen conflict, and it worked – the food fight went viral.

9

6. Forced hope to see her marry Liam

In 2011, in a gondola, Hope Logan was forced to see Steffy marry Liam on a hilltop in Aspen, Colorado. Earlier that day, Steffy saw Hope in the mountain town, and in collaboration with her former love interest Bill Spencer, the two managed to stop the gondola so that Hope could not escape. She saw Steffy approaching Liam in a white dress and veil as she slammed on the glass doors of the gondola.

10

5. Caused her cousin to perish

Steffy’s cousin Aly had mental health problems. She saw visions of her late mother Darla, who told her to discard Steffy. Aly also did not approve of Steffy chasing Liam while going out with Hope. One evening in 2015, Aly tried to reproduce the night her mother died. Steffy had a flat tire and was pulled to the side of the highway. Aly came to her with her car and tried to get her down. Steffy jumped out of the way and then pulled Aly out of her vehicle. Aly grabbed a tire iron and tried to hit Steffy with it. Forced to defend herself, Steffy grabbed the iron from her and hit Aly, who fell and hit her head on a rock. By the time paramedics arrived, Aly had already died.

11

4. Married to Liam’s brother Wyatt

Liam dumped Steffy after seeing his brother Wyatt cuddle on their bed next to her. Both were asleep and nothing had happened between them – they didn’t even know that Liam had seen them. Shortly thereafter, Liam disappeared when Quinn captured him and hid for months in a hut. Because she thought Liam was ready, Steffy got romantically involved with Wyatt. The couple married, but the relationship was doomed when Liam appeared only a few days after their marriage.

12

3. Married three times to Liam

There is no doubt that Liam is the love of Steffy’s life. She married the Spencer heir for the first time on that hilltop in Aspen in 2011. Their second marriage took place in April 2013 in the courtyard of the Forrester estate. Steam was married for the third time in Australia during a romantic and emotional outdoor ceremony in front of the Sydney Opera House in March 2017.

13

2. Lost her first baby

Steffy was pregnant with Liam’s first child when Steam married for the second time. But fate intervened and Steffy tragically lost their baby in a traffic accident. Liam was in the cliff house to barbecue for dinner and Steffy was in Thomas and Oliver’s beach house. She wanted to go home with her husband early and had heard that the traffic was stalled, so she jumped on her motorcycle and crashed into a white car, losing the baby.

14

1. Choose yourself

After Steffy caught Liam with Hope in her dressing room in Forrester in 2018, she decided she was done with the love triangle she’s been trapped in for years. Steffy noticed that she had made a difficult decision. She could marry Bill, who has been haunting her for months, or she could try to reunite with Liam, which would place her firmly back in the Triangle Of Doom. But instead of doing one of those things, Steffy chose to stay alone and raise her daughter Kelly as a single mother. Fans applauded her decision at the time, but with Liam who nowadays floats around her much more, will she stick to it? Stay tuned!