Things you can’t let ruin

We all have a bad day here and there. It really belongs to life. Everything cannot always be clear and cheerful. I know in a perfect world.

However, there are some things that can make your day sour right away. These are the small things that can pop up and completely deflate you. According to a recent survey, more and more people attribute these things to starting a bad day.

You know you’re in a hurry to get out the door and some mornings it’s all you can do to grab your coat, your bag, your lunch oh and your keys. If you have a door that automatically closes properly behind you, you can find yourself in a world of pain. Now you have to wait for someone with a spare … or a locksmith.

Those phones have become a big part of our lives. I don’t mean our work phones. No, that thing that you constantly have in your hand. If it breaks well, it can really ruin your day. You need a replacement, which means you spend time on the phone or in line. Oh and then you have to hope that you have had the most recent backup of your phone.

Then there is the perfect storm of not being able to find important things such as your phone, your wallet or your keys. I know it looks like OCD, but that’s why I have a place for everything. I always put the stuff in its place and I never have to hunt for those things.

Some other things that can cause a bad day are weather related things that you can’t help. You slip on ice or snow. What about that feeling that it’s raining and you know you don’t have an umbrella. You know that walking to the car will be too cheeky. Oh and you know that feeling that you are stepping into a puddle and that you were wearing the wrong shoes for that.

The number one item in the survey that could immediately ruin your day? Think of Janet Jackson. Yes, a malfunction in the wardrobe. Whether you walk into a meeting and notice that your fly is down. Or what about looking down and you have spilled your coffee in your shirt. Yes, those are some other things that can start your day in a bad light.

Just know that these bad days don’t always have to happen. They will just happen occasionally. Get everything out of it.

