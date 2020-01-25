Things to do in the Maldives (who don't swim with the mantas)

The Maldives are considered one of the best honeymoon destinations in the world and have a lot to offer travelers. With a range of exclusive resorts, luxury restaurants, water sports activities and sublime landscapes, it’s no wonder that people from all over the world travel alone to spend a few days on the island. There are endless things to see and do in the Maldives, but because most people have limited schedules and limited budgets, we thought we would limit it to the things that you should just add to your Maldives bucket list. View them below!

Dine with the fish in the Hilton’s underwater restaurant

Pinterest

Everyone knows that swimming with the mantas is one of the most popular activities in the Maldives. But for those who don’t enjoy communicating with marine life, there is still the opportunity to get up close and personal with the fish at the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant.

The restaurant is located on the island of Rangali on the Rangali island of Conrad Maldives. The prices may not be cheap in this luxury restaurant, but how often in your life do you get the chance to eat a meal in the company of a sea of ​​fish?

There are also other submarine restaurants and wine cellars in the Maldives that are worth seeing. In some resorts you can even find underwater spas. Who said you had to get wet to get a glimpse of life under the sea?

Explore the local and colorful Maldive Islands

Points East

The Maldives are home to around 1200 islands, and while you probably won’t get the chance to visit them all, it’s worth taking some time out of your trip to visit the less touristy islands. Some of the Maldive Islands focus specifically on tourists and are home to exclusive resorts where you are treated like royalty. Others are slightly more sober.

Many resorts in the Maldives offer day trips to neighboring islands, where you can see what life is like for the locals. As Girl Tweets World points out, there are many locals in the Maldives who do not work in the tourism industry and traveling to the lesser-known islands will teach you a little about their way of life.

Visiting locations such as the island of Huraa may not be as relaxing as staying within the limits of your resort, but it is an eye-opening. And it’s a great way to immerse yourself in the authentic local culture.

Enjoy a private picnic on the sandbar

No impact girl

The Maldives are known as one of the world’s most romantic honeymoon destinations. Many of the resorts are designed to offer the most magical experience for newlyweds and there are various activities that are ideal for two people in love. Like a picnic on your own sandbar.

According to Forbes, this is the way you really experience the Maldives in style. On the island of Amilla Fushi you will have the opportunity to enjoy your own private picnic on your own private sandbar. The only thing you can see for miles is calm turquoise water and unspoiled white sand while enjoying authentic Maldivian delicacies from your pre-packaged picnic basket. What could be better?

Picnics are romantic at the best of times. You can’t go wrong with the added picturesque landscape and the delicious rich cheese and champagne.

Witness traditional Boduberu models

via: Pinterest

Although most of your time in the Maldives is undoubtedly spent relaxing, you also have a few opportunities to learn more about the local culture and to witness some age-old traditions that the Maldives have practiced for generations. One is the Boduberu version.

The Boduberu consists of singing, dancing and drumming and creates a lively atmosphere that puts everyone in the mood for a party. The best way to watch a show is to travel to the inhabited islands of the Maldives, which can be organized as a day trip through your resort.

If you do not want to leave the island where you are staying, many resorts also organize Bodubery performances for the convenience of their guests. Find out where the execution closest to you is being held in your area and make sure you leave room in your schedule for this. You will not be disappointed!

Discover the fascinating capital Male

via: Youtube

Most people who visit the Maldives forget everything about visiting the capital Male. Located on an island that is only about 1.25 square miles in size, Male is perhaps one of the smallest capitals in the world, but it is also one of the liveliest. If it is the culture that you are looking for, you will be completely satisfied with the museums, markets and mosques in the colorful city.

As an Islamic nation, it is important to remember that you must adhere to traditional Islamic requirements while visiting the city. When entering mosques, women must wear headscarves and all visitors must wear trousers instead of shorts.

According to TripSavvy you can walk through the entire city in a few hours. One of the best sights to see is the National Museum, which gives you an insight into the fascinating history of the Maldives. You can also take a tour of Male and point out the main sights during a leisurely walk through the city.

A travel guide to Stockholm: 11 things you need to know when planning your trip