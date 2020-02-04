Things to consider before placing car tires on your motorcycle

Because I am definitely not a motorcyclist, I actually did not know that people sometimes exchange car tires for their motorcycles. I did wonder. And if you are thinking about trying it out, here are some things to think about.

It appears that people who perform this exchange are apparently called ‘dark siders’. A 2016 story in Rider Magazine once profiled them as follows:

Dark Siders (that’s what they call themselves) are part of one of the most evangelical groups of motorcyclists I’ve encountered. They are deeply passionate about their practice of using car tires instead of prescribed motorcycle tires on their bikes. And they are more than willing to confess those beliefs in the hope that others can see the light. Or the dark as it were. It borders on a religious movement. Needless to say, it wasn’t hard to get their side of the story. After I told the future student the news, I was soon flooded with emails from other Dark Siders, each enthusiastically sharing their personal testimony, about his conversion to a life of driving on the dark side, never to return to return to conventional exercises. “Remember that the earth was flat once,” offered a Dark Sider.

The biggest difference you’ll see between a car tire and a bicycle tire is their profiles. A car tire is quite flat, while a bicycle tire is more U-shaped. This is because a motorcycle leans much more than a car and the tires must maintain a uniform contact surface with the sidewalk on those slopes.

So what should you look out for when you place a car tire on your motorcycle? This is a question that FortNine is trying to answer in a recent YouTube upload.

First, there is the load capacity. Car tires are designed to withstand much more weight. The bicycle tire that FortNine uses as an example has a load capacity of 716 pounds; the car tire has a load capacity of 1,433 pounds. This may not matter if you ride on something like a small Honda Grom, but if you are sitting on a colossal Honda Gold Wing with a passenger and cargo, you start thinking about things like that.

Then there is the heel of the tire (that is the edge of a tire that stays on a wheel or rim). See, both the spinning and the spinning action want to throw the tire off the wheel.

“Each of these problem forces (must be) are opposed by two opposing forces for redundancy,” the video explains. “We have air pressure that presses the tire against the heel flange to prevent it from curling in under angular force. We also have the heel of the heel, where the band is pressed against the heel flange to prevent it from curling inwards due to angular force. “

“In the meantime, the circumference of the rim is slightly larger than that of the tire, tightening the rubber against the heel of the heel to prevent it from falling out under centrifugal force. And the heel lock also ensures that the tire no longer comes out of the centrifugal force. “

The big problem here is that a car tire is not as ideal as a motorcycle tire. But it seems to work for carriers and off-road drivers, where a large, flat contact surface gives the best grip.

Then there is the handling. A dark rider must continue to apply the steering pressure in a bend because the bicycle does not lean and lean forward. The car tire will always try to adjust itself.

But it makes sense why someone would try to put a car tire on a bicycle. Because it works. They can get more kilometers out of the tire, it can withstand lower temperatures and can carry heavier loads. And they are generally cheaper to buy. But the trade-off is poor bead fit and suboptimal handling.

This great video shows the rest.

And tell me: are you a dark sider? How did it work for you?

