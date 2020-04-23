Things Men Should Never Do at Gentlemen’s Club

The types who frequent striptease (also known as “main clubs”) know that while it is somewhat free for everyone, there are some silly rules that apply. These are not ordinary nightclubs or bars, and even the most exclusive clubs have a completely different atmosphere.

For those who are new to the sexy scene, it is important to get some training before embarking on their first visit to the dark and daring world of women.

These clubs aim to entice children to see the girls do their job and do it well. The music goes up, the alcohol flows and the dough is exchanged.

The men who go often obviously enjoy the experience and those who do visit sometimes make the most of their naughty night. Even if clubs usually hate each other, the gentlemen’s team is an experience they will never forget.

Here’s what to do in one of these joints. It’s important to play cool and the kids who hit it are sure to ruin it for their friends who are just looking for a little fun. Pretend you’re as cool as Jay-Z and let every lady show off Beyoncé’s interior.

10 Drag their significant other

Unless the other person shows interest in coming, don’t bother or bring it up. Make the evening for children and let her do her thing with the ladies. You will not have a good time when he gives you dirty looks. Schedule a romantic evening another night that week.

9 Try to persuade the DJ to take it all out

There may be a DJ in the club who has no plans to twist her hips or throw it away as if she were hot. It’s there to deliver the soundtrack, not to slip under a pole of nudity. If you think she’s cute, keep it to yourself. She’s not interested in your progress, so find another lady to close your eyes to.

8 Get so many that they don’t know what they are doing

It’s the same for the lesson of throwing back a drink or two at the club, but once you reach your limit, close the card and grab a glass of water. If you are drunk, you have to do something sad. It’s already a wild night, so don’t drive it crazy by losing your senses.

7 Spend All Their Money – Just Make It Rainy

Friends know they will spend a significant amount of money when they go to the club. There is a charge to enter, drinks will cost you and tips for dancers are growing fast. Bring a decent amount of dough, but don’t spend it as if it’s out of style. If you need to hit the ATM after an hour, it will ruin you before you know it.

6 Undressing (themselves)

Let the ladies do their work and watch with charm. Don’t think it’s your turn to take it all out. Not only will you be completely embarrassed, but you will probably fly. You may want to get into the spirit of things, but that’s not the way to do it. Leave your clothes and keep them that way.

5 Approach a famous person

Sometimes there is fame in the club. These famous girlfriends are there for a little fun, not to be outdone by silly kids looking for a selfie. They probably don’t want to be pointed out at all. Let these celebrations enjoy their night without fooling around in front of them. You don’t need their autograph so much.

4 Stay for more than a few hours

It’s fun in the club, but you don’t have to overdo it. Wait for a few hours, then head home or go to another bar with your friends. The more you spend in the club, the more problems you can face. Enjoy your time and realize when the “peek show” party is over.

3 Go with people you work with

It’s nice to have coffee with the kids from work or even a few beers in a happy hour. But it is not advisable to meet a group of gentlemen with the people you work with. It can be extremely uncomfortable, especially on Monday morning. Instead, go with your friends. They will not judge you for your outrageous actions and you will still look like the straight man at the company meeting.

2 Try to “save” one of the women working there

The ladies in the club know what they are doing. Most do not look for the “knight who shines armor” to take them away from the naughty. If you are looking for a girlfriend, the club atmosphere is not the right place. Not to mention that the women there are not girlfriend material, but they are there to work, not to get hot and annoyed children.

1 Post about it on social media

It’s nice if you want to go to these clubs, but not too much sharing is necessary. Post about other things you do on Facebook and Instagram, but give up activities you wouldn’t want your parents to see. Tell anyone you want about your wild night, but social media is not the place to go.

