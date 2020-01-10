Things I used to help my New Year fitness goals

As Amazon Associates, we earn with qualified purchases

So we all heard the New Year you’re talking about. This is the time of year when many have passed their New Year’s resolutions to try to do better and either get fit or get a little healthier.

Now we have a “Biggest Loser” competition every year and in the past 3 years I have finished 1st. I’m not a fitness expert, but I play one on the radio. I have some products that have helped me get a little healthier.

Real Lemon, Lime, Orange & Grapefruit 32ct Boxes Sampler Pack (4 packs) We all know that a good way to get healthier is to drink lots of water. Sometimes you need something that tastes a little better. These are awesome. They are just crystallized fruits, so NO sugar, NO calories. It makes your water taste like fruit. It is not overwhelming. It’s like squeezing a piece of lime or lemon in the water. It will definitely help you drink more water.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with heart rate, music, integrated Alexa function, sleep and swim tracking, petal / copper rose, one size (S&L bands included) Do you have a fitbit THAT is what I have. I love it because it motivates me to move more. I have friends who challenge me to work week challenges. Anything that gets me moving is a plus. It tracks my steps, it tracks my heartbeat. Oh, and I love the alarm clock. It vibrates to wake me up in the morning. So no booming noises. Oh, and when we’re talking about sleep, it is also monitored because you cannot be healthy and cannot get sleep. So I love my Fitbit Versa.

EZ Prepa (20-pack) 32oz 3-compartment container for the preparation of meals with lid – Bento Box – Robust, reusable plastic container for food – stackable, reusable, microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe Of course, healthy eating is the safest way to lose weight. Why not make it easier for yourself when you take a healthy meal to work? Take the time to prepare the weekend meal and use THIS to easily bring your meal with you. They are reusable and suitable for the microwave. Thanks to the separate compartments, you can easily ensure that you have protein and vegetables together.

Etekcity Digital Weight Scale, intelligent Bluetooth body fat scale, personal scale for 13 important compositions, 6 mm thick glass, synchronization with Fitbit, Apple Health and Google Fit, 400 lbs Of course you want to keep an eye on your success. It’s time to upgrade from your old scale to a scale that you can sync with your Fitbit or Apple Watch. If you weigh and monitor, you will be much more successful. Look at THIS scale.

NOW Foods, Better Stevia, liquid calorie-free sweetener, coconut flavor, low glycemic, GMO-certified, 2 ounces Drinking water is also very important here. Here is another product that I love and that helps me drink more water every day. Better stevia has many flavors. It also has zero calories. Coconut has been my favorite so far. So it’s time to drink more water in 2020. Just a few drops of water are enough. This bottle lasts VERY long.

Instant Pot Duo 60 321 pressure cooker, 6-QT, stainless steel / black Of course, which list would be complete without the instant pot? If you don’t have one, it’s a game changer. This considerably simplifies the preparation of your meals. You can join a Facebook group that will help you find so many recipes. I use it all the time to prepare food and make yogurt. This is my snack. It is so much better for you to do it yourself. You can control what’s inside. Basically only milk and then you can add any fruit topping. The instant pot is required.