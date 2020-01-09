Thigh injury was a boon in disguise, says bowler Josh Hazlewood

Loading...

Hazlewood, who last denied an ODI in November 2018, was recalled for the Indian tour.

His last International Twenty20 was almost four years ago.

Josh Hazlewood’s BBL comeback has prepared him for the ODI tour of India. Credit: Getty Images

But he believes that his successful appearance at the Sixers has prepared him well for the challenge of the subcontinent.

“It may be a blessing for this [Indian] tour with these few games,” said Hazlewood.

Loading

“I am happy with what I did in the first two games [BBL] and happy that I put two white ball games under the microscope.

“Patty [Cummins] and Mitchell Starc will have to start a one-day series straight from Red Ball cricket and may not have as much time to work on these variations.”

On his 29th birthday, Hazlewood was the unlikely hero with the bat against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday. He went to the crease and hit Peter Siddle three times in a row to win two goals.

He had no idea that his big day would go like this.

Loading

“Not very confident,” he recalled his feeling as he went in the middle with the Sixers 8-124.

“I tried to hit the ball. I was lucky with a few on the short line. I think we dropped that line.”

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading