Thiem wants to overthrow the king of the Rod Laver Arena

This situation became all too familiar to the British Andy Murray, who lost his first four Grand Slam finals to the three big boys before breaking out at the age of 25 and defeating the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2012 US Open Djokovic in an epic with five movements.

Murray remains the youngest player to win a Grand Slam under 30 after winning Wimbledon in 2016 at 29 with the last 13 Grand Slam titles out of 30.

26-year-old Thiem believes he’s ready after going through some distractions to reach a tough finale after already showing his class on sand.

“In this case, I feel like I have a great experience now. I feel like I can maintain my level for the whole two weeks, which may not have been the case with my first Roland Garros final,” said Thiem ,

The softly spoken Austrian is very popular on tour and is considered a generous gentleman who suggests to his semi-final opponent Alexander Zverev to challenge a call even though it cost him a game.

He can’t keep up and his grin is uncomfortable as he continues to rise in the rankings with a win in the final that is guaranteed to put him in 3rd place in the world.

However, he is also determined to overcome the mysterious separation between compatriot Thomas Muster and Thiem during the tournament when the former Austrian champion suddenly left the Thiem camp after the first two rounds.

The reasons are still unclear, although Thiem said there was nothing eerie behind the arrangement that was short-lived, as at that point in his career he had no time to hesitate if something didn’t work.

“It is always difficult, especially for me at the stage I am in, to find something perfect that I can add to my team. And I just felt that it would not work together, and that’s why we have it done. That’s all. I. ” think it’s a lot more relaxed than everyone thinks, “said Thiem.

Apparently, Pattern’s style didn’t work with Thiem, who preferred bite-size instructions and wasn’t interested in becoming a replica of the former great. His father, Wolfgang Thiem, said: “The most important thing is that the coach understands what the player needs and not that the coach wants to make a copy of himself.”

Thiem also showed off his competitive streak when he refused to give in to Nadal in the quarter-finals because the Spanish champions remained in the game.

In addition, he had to do a short conscription for Austria at the end of 2014, which he did not like to do as a tennis professional and overcame a loss of form that became so desperate that his mother Karin promised to get a tattoo every time. Her son won a tournament.

It is a decision that Thiem cannot really believe and that she may regret if his form is an indication of it.

But can he defeat Djokovic on Sunday evening?

With strong ground hits, he has the game to challenge the master, but he is physically tested after playing two games that lasted more than three hours, four of his games taking longer than Djokovic’s longest game.

He also had a day less to recover from his semi-finals than Djokovic, who easily defeated a wounded Federer on Friday night.

“I think I have less time to regenerate,” said Thiem. “It’ll be fine with all the adrenaline and everything.”

Thiem also knows that he has a strong fitness base and his confidence is high after working hard in Miami Beach this summer with renowned fitness trainer Duglas Cordero, who trained with a tennis racket, so that he gets used to it has to perform tennis shots while tired. He also worked on the Gold Coast when he arrived in Australia in December.

Known for his powerful forehand and backhand, he hits the ball harder than any other player on the tour. When both feet lift off the floor and he drives his body through the ball, it is an arduous process that requires steel to maintain. His posture, when he receives the first serves, is wide, his torso is pushed back as he positions himself to explode from a standing position.

Marat Safin, the winner of the Australian Open 2005, was impressed by his game.

“It’s a struggle between generations,” said Safin.

“Dominic looks very hungry for it – just like Novak – but it’s the first for Dominic.

“Let’s see how he starts, but he definitely has a chance. Let’s see who is luckier and more hungry.”

Thiem is definitely hungry, his wish is clear every time he inflates his nostrils to take another breath during his matches, but he also looks relaxed and smiles when Neil Diamond was played in the semi-finals during a break in play.

He joked with John McEnroe when he was interviewed after the game that his thoughts had temporarily gone home, an indication that Thiem was comfortable.

“I felt like I was on a skiing holiday in Austria because they play this song all the time,” said Thiem.

Australian Patrick Rafter believes that Thiem has to play on the sidelines to get a chance against Djokovic, which guarantees exciting, offensive tennis.

“Thiem has to rephrase it and he knows it,” said Rafter.

Zverev saw enough to give Thiem the chance to do what no one else could and beat Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

“I think he has a chance. He plays the best tennis of his life,” said Zverev. “He flattens his shot a lot more. He used to be a complete clay court player. A lot of movement, a lot of running … Now he has a complete hard court game that he can play on sand.”

To win a Grand Slam title, he would only need to be the ninth player in the open era to defeat # 1 and # 2 in a Grand Slam, and only the second player to win both Djokovic and Nadal in a Grand Slam defeated Wawrinka defeated a wounded Nadal in the 2014 final.

Chances are against blonde Thiem, but the crowd will be with him as he tries to depose the king.

