CAUGHT ON CAM: Thief grabs phone from person taking selfie

Updated: 12:43 PM EST February 3, 2020

A thief on a motorcycle was completely gone. The motorcyclist drove and passed a woman with a camera posing for a selfie. When the motorbike passed the person, the driver reached out and grabbed the phone. The Daily Mail reported Monday that it was recorded last month on camera footage in Jalandhar in Punjab, India. The woman was on a busy road with another person and warned others, but the motorcyclist had long since disappeared. Tap the video above to find out how the scene unfolded.

A thief on a motorcycle was completely gone.

The motorcyclist drove and passed a woman with a camera posing for a selfie. As the motorbike passed the person, the rider reached out and grabbed the phone.

The Daily Mail reported Monday that it was captured on camera footage in Jalandhar in Punjab, India last month.

The woman was on a busy road with another person and warned others, but the motorcyclist had long since disappeared.

Tap the video above to find out how the scene unfolded.

. [TagsToTranslate] selfie