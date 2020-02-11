They vote in New Hampshire, but this democrat just wants to jump off a bridge

New Hampshire agrees. I remember this was an exciting day. Even if my candidate didn’t win, which he (they were all men) usually didn’t, I loved both the reliable rituals and the unexpected little accidents. If the memory serves (the video does not seem to be online), I remember that Illinois Senator Paul Simon said in his 1988 concession speech that “our platform is strong” – right in front of the riser where he collapsed.

Well, it’s not exciting right now. It is depressing. I am depressed. Almost everyone I know, anyway, every democrat is depressed. It is a mess. Iowa was a shit show and shouldn’t be the first. New Hampshire is not supposed to come in second place, it is completely ridiculous, but the party lacks the stones to tell these important, second-rate states to pick it up. The candidates do not look like winners. The party looks like it is on its way to a confrontation between a billionaire and a man who wants to ban billionaires, neither of whom are really democrats.

And Donald Trump is re-elected.

.