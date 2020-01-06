Loading...

Joaquin Phoenix did not expect to discuss the backstage of the press at the Golden Globes on Sunday, but it did.

Phoenix, who won the lead actor in a drama film for “Joker,” said he was tricked into entering the press room under the guise of taking more photos.

“I didn’t know I was just coming here,” said Phoenix. “They fooled me. I’m not joking.’

When a reporter asked the actor about his preparation for portraying Arthur Fleck in the film with Todd Phillips, Phoenix seemed annoyed that he should discuss the experience.

“I feel like I’ve been talking about this for six months,” Phoenix said. “I feel like I have answered these questions. Do you want to hear another version of it? I can try to change it a bit, or what should I do?”

However, he answered the reporter’s question.

“It was a long process. I think the way I worked on this was rather erratic. I didn’t attack it linearly,” Phoenix said. “I think I was most curious about the drugs he used and the effects – the side effects of those drugs that led us to realize that we needed this wild weight fluctuation. I understood a little understanding of medication and side effects.”

He continued: “I read several books about political murderers who share a personality type similar to what I finally defined Arthur. I’m not going to say who they are because I think those people have already received enough attention.”

He also expressed concern about the journalists who spent the evening backstage.

“Is it good or is it terrible?” Phoenix asked the reporters. “Do they bring you food? Do they have drinks?”

Phoenix did find one silver lining for those locked up in the press room during the ceremony: “There is more room here than outside.”

