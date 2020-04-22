They followed the tax rules and filed in time. But some US citizens do not receive a stimulus check

Henry dreamed of becoming a US citizen – officially belonging to what he calls the land of the free.

“I was fortunate to become a naturalized US citizen on February 12,” he said. “But then I was surprised that the first impression I made of the government was that I was discriminated against.”

He is discriminated against because he is an immigrant living in a mixed-status household.

Henry is an American citizen who immigrated from Kenya. He lives in Taunton with his three children, who are also US citizens. His wife still lives in Kenya.

WBUR has agreed to use only Henry’s first name, as he is worried that speaking could jeopardize his wife’s green card application.

This is the green card application that made Henry and his wife jointly file their taxes: Henry with a Social Security Number and his wife with an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN).

“When we file together, it strengthens our case in the immigration process,” he says, “because it shows that we are a spouse legally married and that we do our financial things, including paying taxes, together.”

But now Henry – and potentially hundreds of Massachusetts families in similar positions – are finding themselves penalized for complying with these tax rules.

This is because under the incentive package rules payments can only be made to people with social security numbers.

Eva Milona leads the Massachusetts advocacy coalition for immigrants and refugees. She says there are tens of thousands of households in the state that file taxes with an individual tax code, making them ineligible for federal aid.

“If one family member has a Social Security number and the other has an ITIN and they file together, it’s a disadvantage,” she said. “They will not benefit.”

If Henry were filing taxes separately using only his Social Security number, he would be looking for nearly $ 3,000 in incentives for himself and his three children. But since he and his wife are filing jointly, he is not entitled to any of this.

“It’s really impossible at this very difficult time for them to survive. There are thousands of families in Massachusetts who are in desperate need,” Milona said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plays an important role in drafting incentive legislation that incorporates these tax provisions.

His office did not respond to a request for comment.

Both the Charlie Baker government and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh have created emergency funds available to non-U.S. Citizens who are not eligible for unemployment benefits and who, in cases such as Henry, miss federal incentive funds.

“So in my particular case, I’m a US citizen, filing my taxes. I don’t get any of the incentive checks issued. I’m getting zero,” Henry said.

If he had received the money, Henry said he would use the money to buy food and help pay off his mortgage. He said he hoped Congress would amend the next stimulus package so that households like it could benefit.