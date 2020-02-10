They filter out unthinkable details of Jennifer Lopez and her wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez

The diva and former Yankees baseball player will make history with their marriage.

Thanks to a source near Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez, now you can know a little more about the expected wedding.

The details, the source informed the American portal “Entertainment Tonight” about the music star and her fiance touched many and surprised others.

The most impressive detail of everything is that it shines that the Bronx Diva and the entrepreneurs are pure love, as they propose to invite their former partners to the celebration.

Both have a good relationship with their previous loved ones, but they would be more familiar faces that we would see jennifer Side as of Alex.

If that’s true, we should expect characters like Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck, Ojani Noa and Cris Judd at the party who all have a story the popular celebrity.

Although the former athlete would not be outnumbered LopezSince she was married only once, she also had a relationship with Kate Hudson and Cameron Díaz.

Something that the source also assured is that it will be a beautiful wedding, but not huge, which does not detract from the event when the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is considered the most anticipated player of the year in the entertainment world.