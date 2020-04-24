They don’t actually eat these Mexican foods in Mexico

The food served in (even the best) Mexican restaurants in all of the United States tends to be quite different from the authentic dishes you will find in Mexico. In fact, many dishes that are commonly believed to be “Mexican” are not found in Mexico at all! Keep reading to find out what amazing dishes you don’t actually eat in Mexico.

You can get small Tacos using Tortillas flour, but not Burritos

We tend to think of burritos as a stereotypical Mexican food. Walk to almost any Mexican band in the United States and you’re sure to find burritos on the menu. There are tons of burrito joints to choose from just in LA. But restaurants and restaurants in Mexico will be a different story. In fact, burritos (as they are known in the United States) are not usually consumed in Mexico.

Of course, in Mexico, you can get small tacos in tortilla flour, which are similar to American tacos. But the typical burritos are made with large tortillas, which you won’t find in authentic Mexican restaurants. Flour-made tacos in Mexico usually have a higher ratio of protein to tortillas, while burritos have a lower proportion.

Chimichangas Are Tex-Mex

Chimichangas are considered a Mexican dish, but are actually more accurately categorized as Tex-Mex cuisine. This is because you will not really find these foods in Mexico and they may have been invented in the United States. According to Reader’s Digest, the exact origin of the chimichangas is unclear. There are rumors that the dish was invented in Arizona, but there is no solid evidence to support these rumors.

Chimichanga is a fried burrito, which essentially adds a cooking technique that is common in the southern United States to a dish that is already American (despite the fact that it is often mistaken as Mexican). So, there is nothing Mexican about this American favorite! These days, people are exploring new ways to eat chimichangas, including baking instead of frying.

Orange Queso Dip

Cheese is a staple when it comes to Mexican food served in the United States. In contrast, authentic Mexican food tends to use less cheese. And the cheese commonly used in Mexico is not the orange queso-dip cheese. There is no such dive in Mexico, although they have queso fondido, which has a much firmer texture and is often shredded instead of being eaten as a dip. You will often find this cheese eaten in a tortilla and not with a corn chip.

The color and texture of the cheese used in Mexican food can determine whether it is authentic or not. Anything that contains orange, cream cheese is generally Americanized.

Taco hard shells are an American invention

Hard taco shells, like the one we usually find in supermarket stores like Old El Paso, are an American invention, not an authentic Mexican one. If you go to Mexico, you will definitely find plenty of tacos, but what you won’t find is the hard shell that is common in the United States.

There are flautas and taquitos, which are fried tortillas, but there are no hard tacos, as they are known in the United States. Tacos are usually not served with ground beef in Mexico. Instead, they contain beans, salsa and some form of grilled meat.

Chili Con Carne is from Texas

Another Mexican favorite that isn’t really Mexican? Chili con carne, which must be eaten in a certain way. Mexican women in Texas are credited with inventing this classic dish consisting of meat, chili peppers, beans and tomatoes. Although this dish is found in most Mexican joints in the United States, it is not widely consumed in Mexico. The inspiration behind this dish may be Mexican and its name may be Mexican, but this is definitely a Tex-Mex dish!

