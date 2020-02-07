They deny the death of the doctor who warned of the appearance of the coronavirus

On January 31, Li Wenliang posted a picture of him from his hospital bed on social media. The next day he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: BBC

In China, there is confusion over the death of the prominent doctor, who was warned of the appearance of the new corona virus and criticized by the country’s authorities.

Shortly afterwards, several state-controlled media – including the Global times or Beijing News – Health officials reported on Thursday the death of Li Wenliang, who was infected with the new virus.

“Unfortunately, the eye doctor of our hospital Li Wenliang was infected in the fight against the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus. He is in critical condition at the moment and we are doing everything we can to revive him, ”said Wuhan Central Hospital in his official Weibo account, the most popular social network in China.

Li was one of the first Chinese doctors to alert his colleagues to the appearance of the new coronavirus, although he did not know what he was facing at the time.

In his December 30 message, which he sent in a chat, Li recommended that he deal with a mysterious new illness with caution and recommended that protective clothing be worn to prevent it from getting.

Previous ArticleDr. Luke wins the defamation victory against Kesha

David Martin is the lead editor for Spark Chronicles. David worked as a freelance journalist.