"They are going to lose," presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg says of other Democratic candidates

The Democratic disruptor made stops in Ohio today to try to put his campaign into play for a critical state. Michael Bloomberg is on the Ohio ballot and on the ground in Chillicothe and Columbus. The former mayor of New York City spoke in a store and drank decaf coffee with fellow mayor Luke Feeney at Paper City Coffee and spoke about the opioid crisis at a round table in the street. And he talked to us about his reasons for late entry to run. "You see what Trump has done and you can guess what I will do based on my past experience. And I think for a lot of people I would prefer the type of government that would provide a Bloomberg administration, the quality people we would attract," he said. The self-described media man tells us that he now feels compelled to run. He described another rich New Yorker as unsuitable for his current address at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and mentioned his imprint in the political trial. "I spent a lot of money to support 24 candidates who were good in arms and good in immigration to run for the Chamber in 2018. Twenty-one won. That put Nancy Pelosi, changed the House from red to blue and" The political trial arose from that "Bloomberg said. Bloomberg listened during the round table while a mother talked about losing her pregnant daughter to a heroin overdose." My daughter was prescribed a medication in 2012 for a sprained ankle, "Christina Keeton told her. Keeton now he runs a house of sober life and spends considerable time taking people to treatment. "And one who is working on the treatment herself today had to bury her sister of a heroin overdose. So, it's all around us. "Bloomberg said it seems not. You want to bear the cost of solving what he calls a national emergency." And in today's high schools you see children with OD that we never saw before, "he said. He is in the early stages of trying to get his message in Ohio. His path to nomination is difficult. Other Democrats, like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have an advantage and will compete in Iowa and New Hampshire. It's about climate change and gun control. But he didn't apologize for stopping and registering until he announced it. "In retrospect, I made a mistake, I made I apologize and look, what I have to do is continue to focus on the problem of young people being killed with guns that they shouldn't have had, "Bloomberg said. debate, but I would like to be if the DNC rules were changed. He said that The more I looked, the less I heard about practical solutions. "And I also looked and kept thinking to myself, & # 39; they are going to lose to Donald Trump & # 39;". He has a line ready for the rivals that hit his wealth and publicity budget Big-size tario. "What, you want me to spend less to get rid of Trump?" he turned off. He called the president's style and policies totally inappropriate. Trump won Ohio by eight points three years ago, taking 80 of the 88 counties. Then, Bloomberg points to a big stir on March 3 in Ohio and eight other primary states: "Do I have the means and why should I leave? I have no responsibility to try?" Bloomberg believes that Trump has harmed the United States beyond. The Trump Ohio campaign returned the favor by calling him an offshore contact billionaire who is trying to buy his ticket.

