These women traveled 4 hours with 5 trucks of supplies to prepare meals for exhausted firefighters

Updated: 9:33 p.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

As bush fires raged around them, the women of the Australian Islamic Center felt compelled to help their community.

The group in Newport, Victoria, a suburb of Melbourne, filled five trucks full of supplies and raised $ 1,500 in just 48 hours. They traveled with other volunteers for more than four hours to distribute supplies to victims, according to Rashid Elhouli, who oversees online public relations for the Australian Islamic Center.

They did not stop there.

When they arrived in Johnsonville, the women prepared breakfast for 150 firefighters.

“[I] thank the areas affected by the fire,” Rodney Baylis, a Johnsvonville firefighter, told the group in a video posted on Facebook. “I just phoned the captain over there, and he almost burst into tears when I told him what we bring to them today.”

Australian firefighters have been working tirelessly for several months to fight the bush fires that ravage the country. More than 2,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged this fire season in New South Wales, according to the state’s rural fire service.

The Australian Islamic Center began planning its aid Thursday after speaking with firefighters in Melbourne, according to Elhouli.

They used social media to report that the center was collecting supplies such as feminine hygiene products, bottles of water, milk, baby wipes and fresh fruit. On Friday, after the prayer service, the center held a sizzling sausage, selling plates of food to raise funds for the victims of the bush fires. The event was originally planned as a fundraiser for their youth program.

“The money was intended to finance the activities of the young girls,” said Elhouli. “But they decided to give everything to the call of the bush fires.”

Early Saturday morning, the caravan of five trucks full of donations began its journey. After feeding the firefighters, the volunteers were escorted by the Melbourne firefighters to other areas to unload the items.

“Our team set up another barbecue and called everyone over to eat,” Elhouli told CNN. “They had a variety of meals, including lamb kebab, chicken kebab, beef sausage and minced meat.”

Kind acts, including images of people giving koalas water and queuing for more than an hour to donate to the food bank, were shared on social media. Australian actress Celeste Barber raised more than $ 26 million in less than a week in her Facebook fundraiser.

