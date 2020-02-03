These winter boots have covered both function and fashion

If you’ve read a lot of my writing focused on clothing or outdoor equipment, you’ve probably heard me complain about companies trying to make garments that are both fashionable and functional from a technical point of view. Great looking clothing is great and everything, but if you’re out in the cold, miles in a hike or camping for the weekend, you need to perform equipment, not just look good.

That is why I always argue for good performance over style, whether we are talking about a puffer, trousers, hats, boots and so on.

Today we are talking about boots, and I am happy that we are talking about a couple who have managed to achieve that rare success, both looking good and working well. The footwear in question is the Women’s Roam Mid Boot from Merrell that I gave my wife as a gift for Christmas.

We’ll be right there soon, but first a few words about my wife. She has a background in fashion and design and has been well-informed about the industry. In short, she not only knows what she likes, but also what is generally popular. She also likes to walk and the great outdoors in general, and it does not bother her much to put on her clothes when we walk in the woods or run after the children in the park.

She was very happy when she unpacked her new Roam Mids based on their casual appearance. The boots, which are available in four color varieties, are largely suede with patches with fabric on the sides. The white and brown soles contrast nicely against the bold coloring of the upper, while brass (or steel in one color) adds hardware along the cross.

Her joy increased when she realized that this wasn’t just about city boots. The Roam Mids are lightweight but warm, they offer excellent ankle support and a thick, supportive sole absorbs shocks through the heel and cradles the midfoot for comfort even after miles on the road. And while they would soak through if you were in a stream, the boots have kept her feet nice and dry so far in the snow, light rain and the occasional puddle.

If you are also someone who likes to be happy with her outfit while she is also equipped for adventure, this boot can become your go-to.

