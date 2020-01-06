These vultures at Bosch stole my idea for an LCD-based dynamic sun visor

Loading...

Okay, I think I should be clear right from the start that I can’t technically prove that Bosch engineers read my article about a year ago, saw my dynamic idea of ​​an LCD-based sun visor, and decided that, hey Let’s take this high-quality idea as our own and develop a prototype and show it at CES! I mean, yes, it’s basically the same idea, but I think it’s possible that their engineers figured it out independently. Or, more likely, they monitor my brainwaves through the ignition coil in my car. In any case, this new sighting technology is a very good idea.

As a refresher for those of you who somehow don’t remember every article I write immediately and extensively, I suggested an idea last January to eliminate the dangerous and uncomfortable driving experience of not seeing shit because the sun is trying to burn out your retina.

Most conventional sun visors are unable to remedy this for various reasons, especially in morning / early evening situations where the sun is on the horizon.

To remedy this situation, I suggested embedding a grid of LCD pixels in the windshield that could be darkened either by pressing a finger in a technically poorer way:

… or via sensors to detect areas of intense sunlight:

Bosch has opted for a more sophisticated approach where a camera watches your face and decides where you need shadows. Then, on the small LCD visor, so many hexagonal pixels are darkened that the sun is blocked. You look a little like Sister Night from the Guardians:

Bosch combines a camera with a lot of AI:

Virtual Visor connects an LCD panel to a driver or occupant surveillance camera to track the shadow cast by the sun on the driver’s face. The system uses artificial intelligence to locate the driver within the image from the driver’s camera. AI also determines the landmarks on the face – including the position of the eyes, nose, and mouth – so that shadows on the face can be identified. The algorithm analyzes the driver’s view and only darkens the area of ​​the display through which the light hits the driver’s eyes. The rest of the display remains transparent and no longer obscures a large part of the driver’s field of vision.

While I think the camera and AI setup might be a bit over the top and would go over the cost unnecessarily, especially if the nudge where the sun should be blocked with a finger would be so straightforward and intuitive, me likes using a separate visor-like panel for this.

An additional LCD visor could be easily retrofitted to existing cars and would probably be cheaper than an entire windshield, although it would have to be set low enough to handle the dangerous ascent or descent from east to west. Driving situations until sunset.

Reports from journalists who tried a prototype system at CES seem to like the concept, but AI response time and tracking still need to be optimized.

I still think it makes more sense to implement a simpler poke-to-darken system and hell with the cameras and the AI. Do something that can be installed in any car in 20 minutes and sell it at Pep Boys for $ 29.95 and I think they could have something here.

See? I’m not bitter that we had the same basic idea, but they’re a big company with resources that can be shit-chased, and I’m just a little bit crazy. That’s how the world works, I think.

