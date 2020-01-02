These U.S. companies offered the highest salary for software engineers in 2019

Loading...

The technological business trends that shaped 2019

The global team of ZDNet publishers takes a look at the business technology trends that defined 2019.

As modern companies now rely on technological advancement in areas that include customer relationship management, mobile services, supply chains and more, information technology experts are in demand.

Software engineers can provide experience in many roles. Computer graduates can find a place in customer-oriented web domain management, mobile application creation, system architecture development, product integration, audits and a host of other tasks in IT teams. .

According to Levels.fyi, in 2019, software engineers from some of the world's best known companies can expect high levels of pay as employees.

Based on anonymous collective collaboration information, the organization has published a list of the highest paid companies last year that includes brands such as Facebook, Oracle, Lyft and Amazon.

See also: Americans rely more on Google than Apple to keep their data safe

Salaries, of course, are based on experience levels, but for software engineers, even entry-level roles can come with lucrative payment packages.

Levels.fyi's research says that in entry roles with up to two years of experience, Lyft, Stripe, Airbnb, LinkedIn and Oracle offer the highest salaries. The potential payment ranges between $ 175,000 and $ 234,000, with the Lyft shared travel service that offers the most.

Software engineers with approximately two to five years of experience can earn more on Airbnb with an estimated salary of up to $ 334,000. Airbnb is followed by LinkedIn with $ 300,000, Lyft with $ 295,000, Stripe with $ 291,000 and Snap with $ 287,000.

Senior engineers with more than five years of experience can earn up to $ 505,000 if they are hired by Pinterest. Stripe offers its qualified staff up to $ 443,000, while Airbnb can pay up to $ 434,000. Following these companies, Netflix offers up to $ 430,000 and LinkedIn pays up to $ 423,000.

CNET: The CNET Innovation Awards celebrate four products that gave us the advances of 2019

Personnel engineers, generally those with more than 10 years of experience and who represent less than 10 percent of a workforce, are expected to manage mission-critical projects, and are paid well for their contribution.

Snap currently offers the best salary for these highly qualified professionals with a payment package of up to $ 600,000. Lyft ranks second with salaries of $ 550,000, while Airbnb offers $ 20,000 less. Facebook offers up to $ 520,000 and Amazon can pay up to $ 500,000.

Constitute less than three percent of the workforce is considered principal engineers, those in charge of teams, large projects and people who can represent the entire engineering brigade of a company.

TechRepublic: The 5 most influential business platforms of the decade

Facebook will pay approximately $ 950,000 for these employees, while Google offers up to an estimated $ 710,000. Pinterest ranks third when it comes to the highest salaries at $ 575,000, and Dropbox offers $ 568,000. To finalize the list is Salesforce with a salary of up to $ 533,000.

While these figures are based on crowdsourcing data and, therefore, may not be completely accurate, they do show how sought after are software engineers and IT professionals qualified by today's business enterprises.

However, it is also worth noting that high salaries may reflect the high cost of living in some of the areas on which companies are based. California is now a hotbed of tech giants and new middle-income businesses that have increased approximately 17 percent since 2011, but due to the high cost of living, it also has a poverty rate of approximately 18.1 percent.

Prior and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Get in touch safely through WhatsApp | Signal to +44 771 025 499, or more in Keybase: charlie0