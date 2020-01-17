These students made their senior plans to pay off school debt for lunch

Students at North Hardin High School use their senior project to help pay off their classmates’ debt. Phoenix Compton and two other seniors challenge the school to a “coin war”, in which the four classes compete to raise the most money to cover unpaid school lunches. “We took the parts war and we did it our way. We wanted to help people with lunch debt,” said Compton. Leslie Hall, the school’s youth service center coordinator, said that more than half of the students benefit from free or reduced meal programs. Those who are not charged $ 2.70 for each meal. She explained that sometimes families cannot afford to continue paying. “You have the right to charge as much, then we have to start making phone calls, and then the debt builds up,” said Hall. Compton got the idea for the coin war because he saw the problem up close. “I have friends who don’t expect to be in debt for lunch, and then they get their plates removed,” he said. “It’s really hard to see.” Hardin County schools estimate that families in the district owe a total of approximately $ 30,000 in unpaid school meal debts. “The fact is that some of the kids who come here get their breakfast and lunch at school. They may be the only meals they get that day,” said Hall. Compton and his classmates set a goal of $ 50, but Compton said he hoped to get close to $ 75. “This is an event for which people have their competitive spirit about it, and they want to see who wins. So that makes them tick,” he said. Hall said she was not surprised that Compton saw her senior project as an opportunity to do good. “The benevolent nature of our students, wanting to take care of their fellow students, has really shone in many senior projects that have crossed my desk. But this one is really amazing,” she said. For Compton, making sure his classmates were not hungry was a no-brainer. “I wanted to help everyone by all means, so it really came up when a lot of people came up to me and told me about their lunch. Debt and how much they need help,” he said. .

Students at North Hardin High School use their senior project to help pay off their classmates’ debt.

Phoenix Compton and two other seniors challenge the school to a “coin war”, in which the four classes compete to raise the most money to cover unpaid school lunches.

“We took the parts war and we did it our way. We wanted to help people with lunch debt,” said Compton.

Leslie Hall, the school’s youth service center coordinator, said that more than half of the students benefit from free or reduced meal programs. Those who are not charged $ 2.70 for each meal. She explained that sometimes families cannot afford to continue paying.

“You are allowed to charge so much, then we have to start making phone calls, and then the debt builds up,” said Hall.

Compton got the idea for the coin war because he saw the problem up close.

“I have friends who don’t expect to be in debt for lunch, and then they get their plates removed,” he said. “It’s really hard to see.”

Hardin County schools estimate that families in the district owe a total of approximately $ 30,000 in unpaid school meal debts.

“The fact is that some of the kids who come here get their breakfast and lunch at school. They may be the only meals they get that day,” said Hall.

Compton and his classmates set a goal of $ 50, but Compton said he hoped to get close to $ 75.

“This is an event for which people have their competitive spirit about it, and they want to see who wins. So that makes them tick,” he said.

Hall said she was not surprised that Compton saw her senior project as an opportunity to do good.

“The benevolent nature of our students, wanting to take care of their classmates, has really shown through in many of the senior projects that have come through my desk. But this one is really amazing,” she said.

For Compton, making sure his classmates were not hungry was a no-brainer.

“I wanted to help anyone in any way I could, so it really came up when a lot of people came up to me and told me about their lunch debt and how much they needed help,” he said. he declares.

.