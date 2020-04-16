These stores have reserved shopping hours

CLOSEBuy Photo

A shopper wears a mask as he exits the Oconomowoc Pick ‘n Save on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pick ”n Save and Metro Market grocery stores have implemented exclusive shopping hours for seniors 60 and older between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. They have also limited the number of shoppers allowed in the store. (Photo: Scott Ash/Now News Group)

In an effort to make shopping safer and easier, some stores are reserving early morning hours for at-risk customers.

Stores are using reserved times to disinfect and restock shelves for shoppers who can benefit from it the most.

Here’s a list of when and where seniors, people with disabilities and immunocompromised individuals can shop.

Live Updates: The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin

Daily Digest: What you need to know about coronavirus in Wisconsin

Share Your Story: We want to talk to doctors, nurses and others affected by coronavirus

Albrecht’s Sentry

Open on Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 3255 Golf Road, Delafield.

ALDI

Open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Local stores:

4225 S. 108th St., Greenfield

4615 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

410 W. Drexel Ave., Oak Creek

Costco

Open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Local stores:

15300 W. Grange Ave., New Berlin

W162 N9235 Pershing Ave., Menomonee Falls

443 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee

Fresh Thyme

Open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for high risk individuals. For health care workers, law enforcement and first responders with a valid ID, dedicated shopping hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Local stores:

17300 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

8680 W. Sura Lane, Greenfield

N89 W16849 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

Good Harvest Market

Open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 2205 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee.

Meijer

Open on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Local stores:

5800 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

171 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek

8031 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

801 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

11111 W. Burleigh St., Wauwatosa

Metro Market

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Local stores:

17630 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

N95 W18351 County Line Road, Menomonee Falls

11558 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon

2160 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee

4075 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

6950 W. State St., Wauwatosa

Buy Photo

Area Pick ‘N Save and Metro Market grocery stores have implemented exclusive shopping hours for seniors 60 and older between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. (Photo: Scott Ash/Now News Group)

Outpost

Open Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. — 30 minutes before the store opens to all customers.

Local stores:

7590 W. Mequon Road, Mequon

2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

7000 W. State St., Wauwatosa

Pick ‘n Save

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Local stores:

12735 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

15170 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield

2205 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield

17295 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

9200 N. Green Bay Road, Brown Deer

7201 S. 76th St., Franklin

7780 S. Lovers Lane Road, Franklin

N112-W16200 Mequon Road, Germantown

301 Falls Road, Grafton

4279 S. 76th St., Greenfield

5800 S. 108th St., Hales Corners

N77-W14435 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

250 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee

1010 W. Rochester St., Mukwonago

S74-W17005 Janesville Road, Muskego

15445 W. National Ave., New Berlin

2320 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek

6462 S. 27th St., Oak Creek

8770 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

1405 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

2931 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee

4698 S. Whitnall Ave., St. Francis

N65-W24838 Main St., Sussex

405 N. Wales Road, Wales

1220 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

220 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

1717 N. Mayfiar Road, Wauwatosa

2625 S. 108th St., West Allis

6760 W. National Ave., West Allis

Buy Photo

A shopper wears a mask as he exits the Brookfield Pick ‘n Save on Friday, April 10, 2020. Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market grocery stores have implemented exclusive shopping hours for seniors 60 and older between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. (Photo: Scott Ash/Now News Group)

Sam’s Club

Open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Pharmacies and optical centers are also open.

Local stores:

6705 S. 27th St., Franklin

600 N. Springdale Road, Waukesha

Sendik’s Food Market

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Local stores:

20222 Lower Union St., Brookfield

13425 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove

5200 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin

N112 W15800 Mequon Road, Germantown

2195 1st Ave., Grafton

6200 W. Loomis Road, Greendale

7901 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

5101 S. 108th St., Hales Corners

600 Hartbrook Drive, Hartland

10930 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon

3600 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin

701 Meadowbrook Road, Waukesha

8616 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

500 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay

Target

Open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Local stores:

12725 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

2553 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield

7800 S. Lovers Lane Road, Franklin

1250 N. Port Washington Road, Grafton

N95 W17707 Shady Lane, Menomonee Falls

4798 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin

2401 W. Kossow Road, Waukesha

2600 S. 108th St., West Allis

Trader Joe’s

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Local stores:

12665 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

5600 N. Port Washington Road, Milwaukee

Walgreens

Open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Local stores:

15640 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

15650 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield

2205 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield

3201 E. Layton Ave., Cudahy

6241 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

2901 Golf Road, Delafield

15350 W. Bluemound Road, Elm Grove

8615 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point

7130 S. 76th St., Franklin

9527 S. 27th St., Franklin

9909 W. Loomis Road, Franklin

W156 N11261 Pilgrim Road, Germantown

1915 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton

6210 W. Loomis Road, Greendale

4296 S. 76th St., Greenfield

4405 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

4688 S. 108th St., Greenfield

5860 S. 108th St., Hales Corner

423 Merton Ave., Hartland

N56 W15501 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls

N83 W15701 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

11270 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon

212 N. Rochester St., Mukwonago

S70 W15775 Janesville Road, Muskego

S79 W18885 Janesville Road, Muskego

3855 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin

9449 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

1021 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc

1441 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

4035 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

2985 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee

N65 W25055 Main St., Sussex

278 N. Main St., Thiensville

320 W. Summit Ave., Wales

221 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

230 Madison St., Waukesha

601 Meadowbrook Road, Waukesha

21325 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha

2700 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha

10800 W. Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa

2275 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

2656 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa

6600 W. State St., Wauwatosa

2677 S. 108th St., West Allis

6101 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

8333 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

Walmart

Open on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Pharmacies and Vision Centers are also open.

Local stores:

2863 Heritage Drive, Delafield

6701 S. 27th St., Franklin

W190 N9855 Appleton Ave., Germantown

5301 S. 76th St., Greendale

10600 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

250 Wolf Run, Mukwonago

W159 S6530 Moorland Road, Muskego

15205 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin

411 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee

222 N. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee

2000 S. West Ave., Waukesha

Woodman’s

Open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Local stores:

W124 N8145 Highway 145, Menomonee Falls

8131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

1600 E. Main St., Waukesha

Eddie Morales can be reached at 414-223-5366 or eddie.morales@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @emoralesnews.

Autoplay

Show Thumbnails

Show Captions

Last SlideNext Slide

Read or Share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/waukesha/news/2020/04/16/coronavirus-milwaukee-these-stores-have-reserved-shopping-hours/5138354002/