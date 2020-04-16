These stores have reserved shopping hours

CLOSEBuy Photo
A shopper wears a mask as he exits the Oconomowoc Pick ‘n Save on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pick ”n Save and Metro Market grocery stores have implemented exclusive shopping hours for seniors 60 and older between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. They have also limited the number of shoppers allowed in the store. (Photo: Scott Ash/Now News Group)
In an effort to make shopping safer and easier, some stores are reserving early morning hours for at-risk customers.
Stores are using reserved times to disinfect and restock shelves for shoppers who can benefit from it the most.
Here’s a list of when and where seniors, people with disabilities and immunocompromised individuals can shop.
Albrecht’s Sentry
Open on Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 3255 Golf Road, Delafield.
ALDI
Open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Local stores:
- 4225 S. 108th St., Greenfield
- 4615 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield
- 410 W. Drexel Ave., Oak Creek
Costco
Open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Local stores:
- 15300 W. Grange Ave., New Berlin
- W162 N9235 Pershing Ave., Menomonee Falls
- 443 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee
Fresh Thyme
Open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for high risk individuals. For health care workers, law enforcement and first responders with a valid ID, dedicated shopping hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Local stores:
- 17300 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield
- 8680 W. Sura Lane, Greenfield
- N89 W16849 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls
Good Harvest Market
Open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 2205 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee.
Meijer
Open on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Local stores:
- 5800 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield
- 171 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek
- 8031 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
- 801 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha
- 11111 W. Burleigh St., Wauwatosa
Metro Market
Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Local stores:
- 17630 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield
- N95 W18351 County Line Road, Menomonee Falls
- 11558 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon
- 2160 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee
- 4075 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood
- 6950 W. State St., Wauwatosa
Area Pick ‘N Save and Metro Market grocery stores have implemented exclusive shopping hours for seniors 60 and older between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. (Photo: Scott Ash/Now News Group)
Outpost
Open Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. — 30 minutes before the store opens to all customers.
Local stores:
- 7590 W. Mequon Road, Mequon
- 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee
- 7000 W. State St., Wauwatosa
Pick ‘n Save
Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Local stores:
- 12735 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
- 15170 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield
- 2205 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield
- 17295 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
- 9200 N. Green Bay Road, Brown Deer
- 7201 S. 76th St., Franklin
- 7780 S. Lovers Lane Road, Franklin
- N112-W16200 Mequon Road, Germantown
- 301 Falls Road, Grafton
- 4279 S. 76th St., Greenfield
- 5800 S. 108th St., Hales Corners
- N77-W14435 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls
- 250 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee
- 1010 W. Rochester St., Mukwonago
- S74-W17005 Janesville Road, Muskego
- 15445 W. National Ave., New Berlin
- 2320 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek
- 6462 S. 27th St., Oak Creek
- 8770 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
- 1405 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
- 2931 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee
- 4698 S. Whitnall Ave., St. Francis
- N65-W24838 Main St., Sussex
- 405 N. Wales Road, Wales
- 1220 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha
- 220 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha
- 1717 N. Mayfiar Road, Wauwatosa
- 2625 S. 108th St., West Allis
- 6760 W. National Ave., West Allis
A shopper wears a mask as he exits the Brookfield Pick ‘n Save on Friday, April 10, 2020. Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market grocery stores have implemented exclusive shopping hours for seniors 60 and older between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. (Photo: Scott Ash/Now News Group)
Sam’s Club
Open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Pharmacies and optical centers are also open.
Local stores:
- 6705 S. 27th St., Franklin
- 600 N. Springdale Road, Waukesha
Sendik’s Food Market
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Local stores:
- 20222 Lower Union St., Brookfield
- 13425 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove
- 5200 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin
- N112 W15800 Mequon Road, Germantown
- 2195 1st Ave., Grafton
- 6200 W. Loomis Road, Greendale
- 7901 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield
- 5101 S. 108th St., Hales Corners
- 600 Hartbrook Drive, Hartland
- 10930 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon
- 3600 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin
- 701 Meadowbrook Road, Waukesha
- 8616 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
- 500 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay
Target
Open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Local stores:
- 12725 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield
- 2553 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield
- 7800 S. Lovers Lane Road, Franklin
- 1250 N. Port Washington Road, Grafton
- N95 W17707 Shady Lane, Menomonee Falls
- 4798 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin
- 2401 W. Kossow Road, Waukesha
- 2600 S. 108th St., West Allis
Trader Joe’s
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Local stores:
- 12665 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield
- 5600 N. Port Washington Road, Milwaukee
Walgreens
Open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Local stores:
- 15640 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
- 15650 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield
- 2205 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield
- 3201 E. Layton Ave., Cudahy
- 6241 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy
- 2901 Golf Road, Delafield
- 15350 W. Bluemound Road, Elm Grove
- 8615 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point
- 7130 S. 76th St., Franklin
- 9527 S. 27th St., Franklin
- 9909 W. Loomis Road, Franklin
- W156 N11261 Pilgrim Road, Germantown
- 1915 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton
- 6210 W. Loomis Road, Greendale
- 4296 S. 76th St., Greenfield
- 4405 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield
- 4688 S. 108th St., Greenfield
- 5860 S. 108th St., Hales Corner
- 423 Merton Ave., Hartland
- N56 W15501 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls
- N83 W15701 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls
- 11270 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon
- 212 N. Rochester St., Mukwonago
- S70 W15775 Janesville Road, Muskego
- S79 W18885 Janesville Road, Muskego
- 3855 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin
- 9449 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
- 1021 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc
- 1441 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
- 4035 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood
- 2985 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee
- N65 W25055 Main St., Sussex
- 278 N. Main St., Thiensville
- 320 W. Summit Ave., Wales
- 221 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha
- 230 Madison St., Waukesha
- 601 Meadowbrook Road, Waukesha
- 21325 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha
- 2700 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha
- 10800 W. Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa
- 2275 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
- 2656 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa
- 6600 W. State St., Wauwatosa
- 2677 S. 108th St., West Allis
- 6101 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
- 8333 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
Walmart
Open on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Pharmacies and Vision Centers are also open.
Local stores:
- 2863 Heritage Drive, Delafield
- 6701 S. 27th St., Franklin
- W190 N9855 Appleton Ave., Germantown
- 5301 S. 76th St., Greendale
- 10600 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield
- 250 Wolf Run, Mukwonago
- W159 S6530 Moorland Road, Muskego
- 15205 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin
- 411 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee
- 222 N. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee
- 2000 S. West Ave., Waukesha
Woodman’s
Open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Local stores:
- W124 N8145 Highway 145, Menomonee Falls
- 8131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
- 1600 E. Main St., Waukesha
Eddie Morales can be reached at 414-223-5366 or eddie.morales@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @emoralesnews.
