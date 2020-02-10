These stellar Samsung Galaxy S tablets are available for up to $ 202

There’s no denying that the Apple iPad is the king of tablets, but not everyone is a fan of iOS. Android counterparts are still an attractive choice. This is mainly due to their seamless integration into the Google ecosystem. Samsung is currently the biggest name in the Android tablet game and, like the iPad range, its Galaxy Tab devices cover a wide range of prices and features.

Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering great deals on premium Samsung Galaxy tablets – the Galaxy Tab S6, the Galaxy Tab S4 and the Galaxy Tab S5e. Take advantage of these tablet offers now and save up to $ 202. They’re also an indispensable gift for your tech lover on Valentine’s Day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with S-stylus – $ 550 ($ 100 discount)

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S series currently dominates the Android tablet landscape, and the S6 is the best version yet. This is also the Android tablet that comes closest to replicating the iPad Pro. However, it is more than just a tablet. If you can live with a few quirks and don’t have to rely on certain desktop apps to do something, it can even replace your laptop. Pairing with a keyboard cover (sold separately) is important so that you can harness the full potential of your laptop. However, you can optimize the functions with the included S-pen. With this pen you can pause and skip music at the push of a button, sign documents, take notes, mark papers and much more. It even has a special magnetic slot on the back of the tablet for storage and charging.

When it comes to daily operations, the Galaxy Tab S6 won’t slow you down. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 ensures extremely fast performance when loading applications, surfing with multiple tabs open and playing graphics-intensive games. This is supported by a working memory in PC format, which also speeds up multitasking. This crisp affair is complemented by a breathtaking display and a dynamic loudspeaker. Its AMOLED screen is second to none and offers an excellent pixel resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, so that everything looks clear and direct even in direct sunlight. The quad speaker ensures that music or films are delivered with rich sound.

If you choose an Android tablet, there is no better choice than the Tab S6. You can get the 128GB variant of this Samsung Galaxy tablet at Best Buy for just $ 550 – that’s a cool saving of $ 100.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S-stylus – $ 448 ($ 202 discount)

Something that is a few dollars cheaper, but in no way limits functionality, is the Galaxy Tab S4. This older model offers the same 2-in-1 versatility as the Tab S6, making it a good replacement for a notebook. You can connect it to a keyboard cover (sold separately) and turn it into a slim laptop. This is a perfect setup if you need to type a lot or do other productive work. The included stylus extends its functions and supports the creation of graphics as the strongest suit.

This Samsung Galaxy tablet has a lot under the hood. The combination of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 4 GB RAM is not as powerful as the Tab S6, but sufficient for every task. Apps start up at lightning speed, games run without delay and navigation through the operating system feels smooth. The spectacular audiovisual functions are also excellent. The 2,560 x 1,600 AMOLED screen displays everything clearly and with exciting colors, lots of brightness and incredible dark black tones, while the speakers tuned by AKG produce a sound that is loud enough to fill a large room.

Don’t miss the chance to win what was once the best Android tablet with a discount on Amazon. You can now purchase the 64GB model for only $ 448 instead of the usual $ 650.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e – $ 348 ($ 52)

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If your budget cannot exceed the cost of Tab S6 or Tab S4, choose Tab S5e. This model received an almost perfect 4.5 out of 5 star rating along with an Editor’s Choice seal from the Digital Trends review team. With the same AMOLED display and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels of the Tabs S6 and S4, this tablet is a real pleasure. Content looks colorful and lifelike, and even videos you’re familiar with are taken to a new level. Your eyes will not be strained during long reading and game sessions. Four AKG speakers with support for Dolby Atmos provide even more entertainment.

The heart of this Samsung Galaxy tablet is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670. While it is not comparable to the processors of the models discussed above, it is more than sufficient to drive the tablet for the tasks for which it was designed. Our review team put it to the test and achieved excellent results when surfing the Internet, reading, playing and watching films. It also looks good on the front of the battery, so you always have it with you.

The luxurious, powerful, and not too expensive Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a pretty mid-range tablet that will appeal to Android loyalists. It is usually sold at a reasonable price of $ 400, but Amazon makes it even more affordable with a $ 52 discount. Order the 64GB variant now for only $ 348.

Are you looking for more savings than these tablet offerings? Visit our page with selected offers for further exciting discounts on technical products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this article can be changed at any time. Before buying, make sure they are still valid.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links. This supports the work we do for our readers.

