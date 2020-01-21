These standing desks stand out from the competition

Varidesk Proplus 30

The best for: cabinet commands

When a workspace is already full of furniture, the best sit-stand option is one that converts any desk into a dual-mode station. The multi-tiered Varidesk contains only the essentials – monitor, keyboard, mouse. Your cordless telephone charger, headphone stand and piles of paperwork will remain on the table top. By pinching the paddle-like levers on both sides, the locking mechanism is released that keeps the 30-inch work surface stable, and a system of springs allows you to lift or push the entire structure up with relative ease. The Varidesk can be locked in any of the 11 heights between 4.5 and 17.5 inches of the desktop. There are no motors and nothing to connect. It even arrives fully assembled.

$ 295

Beyond the office door VertDesk v3

Suitable for: Upright managers

This store in Wisconsin has long sold office furniture from other companies. So when BTOD finally made its own desk, it had years of experience in the industry. The third version of its motorized VertDesk can lift up to 275 pounds – enough to handle a multi-display workstation, huge amounts of external storage and a few packed aeschynanthuses. Moreover, it can be programmed to stop at a maximum of four heights between 30 and 50 inches. A sensor ensures that the work surface does not crush any hard objects (cup) or soft (office lap dog) that can rest on your cupboard under the desk. The Vert is also adjustable. Add a power strip ($ 40), casters ($ 43) or a Siri voice control module ($ 73). If your Apple Watch tells you to stand, you order the desk to go with you.

$ 532 and higher

