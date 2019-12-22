These six business technology trends defined 2019

Loading...

It is the end of another year and, as always, it is time for ZDNet to reflect on the technological trends that shaped the company in the last 12 months. This time, our publishers around the world identified six technologies that stood out in 2019. Our panel of editors includes: TechRepublic Bill Detwiler, Larry Dignan, Chris Duckett and Steve Ranger.

Without further ado, here is our list of technology that had the biggest impact in 2019:

Cloud Computing: Multi-cloud becomes the new normal

When 2019 began, the multiple cloud was more theory than reality. Of course, cloud providers want their customers to participate in their infrastructure as a service, but companies like some influence. As a result, the multiple cloud has usurped the hybrid cloud as the architecture of the day. As we leave 2019, it is unclear if we are closer to this multi-cloud utopia, but some milestones include the movement of Dell Technologies to place VMware at the center of its cloud platform, the purchase of Red Hat by IBM and the healthy competition for workloads of analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligence among the three great giants of the cloud. 2019 will become a year in which several cloud building blocks were implemented. On other fronts, the cloud developed at a dizzying pace. Amazon Web Services developed competitive processors to run its own infrastructure, Microsoft Azure continued to consolidate itself as No. 2 and Google Cloud Platform under CEO Thomas Kurian developed its sales game.

5G: walking slowly towards a high speed future

5G technology promises speeds of 10 to 100 times faster than 4G, ultra low latency and the ability to dramatically connect more devices to the Internet than existing networks. These next-generation mobile networks will transform business and drive the evolution of technologies such as autonomous vehicles, Internet of things (IoT), cutting-edge computing, data analysis and telemedicine. As of the end of 2018 and accelerating in 2019, operators implemented the first 5G commercial networks and phone manufacturers launched the first 5G phones.

In April, Verizon launched its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis. In December, T-Mobile launched its 5G 600MHz service, which it claims reaches 200 million people in the United States (approximately two-thirds of the population). AT&T launched a 5W mmWave network for commercial customers and a low band 5G network for consumers. Sprint launched a 5G mid-band network in selected areas of nine US cities. UU. And, the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT said that at the end of October the country's operators (SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus) had 4 million subscribers to their 5G networks.

Unfortunately, we are still very far from 5G living up to its potential, since the transition from 4G to 5G will take many years. GSMA Intelligence, the research arm of the GSMA mobile operators trade association, estimates that even by 2025, 5G will only represent 15 percent of cellular connections (excluding cellular IoT devices). 2019 must be remembered as the year 5G took its first real steps in the mainstream, but we certainly have a long way before we all have 2 Gbps connections on our phones.

Security: Ransomware becomes more unpleasant

The ransomware is now 30 years old and is getting worse as it ages. Encrypting individual PCs is no longer enough to generate money for these criminals who now aim to encrypt entire networks of devices. That means great pay days for criminals, and even greater headaches for businesses and other organizations that are beaten. Throughout the year, cities from Johannesburg to New Orleans were affected, along with hospitals and large and small businesses. The local government, especially in the United States, has suffered particularly this year.

Ransomware has targeted servers, network connected storage and backups, and gangs have found new ways to spread their malware. And it seems that the old ransomware does not disappear either: WannaCry is still infecting PC and people are still trying to pay the ransom. Not everything is bad news; Ransomware decryption tools have saved victims from paying more than $ 100 million to criminals. But with great rewards and little chance of being caught, it's hard to see the ransomware problem getting worse.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Folding devices: more than a fashion, less than a trend

Flexible, rolling or folding screens have been around for years, but in 2019 we got our first folding phones and another push towards a future "post-pc".

Samsung was the first major phone manufacturer outside the door with the Galaxy Fold … announced in February and originally scheduled to go on sale in April. Unfortunately, Samsung was forced to delay the launch of the Fold when several media reported malfunctions or broken screens in its first review units. The Fold would eventually go on sale in September at a cost of $ 1,980. Huawei was next to the folding phone party with the Mate X, announced in February at the Mobile World Congress 2019. The Mate X would not only present three cameras and three screens, but also support 5G and would have an incredible price of $ 2,600 . . The Mate X went on sale in October, but only in China. In November, Motorola relaunched its line of Razr phones with a folding Razr. Advance orders for the new $ 1,500 Razr begin on December 26 and US sales. UU. They begin on January 9, 2020. Verizon will be the exclusive US operator. UU.

Given the difficult start of the Galaxy Fold, the limited launch of the Mate X and the ultra premium price of the three phones, one could rule out foldable phones as impractical toys for device lovers with more money than sense. However, the wave of ads for folding devices, rumors and patent applications from companies such as Xiaomi, TCL, LG, Lenovo, Apple and Google demonstrate a broader commitment to the folding screen form factor. 2019 was not the year that folding devices replaced the phone / laptop combo that most knowledge workers rely on, but it was the year we had our first real vision of our folding future.

China: supply chain policy

Despite a very slight cooling of trade tensions at the end of 2019 between China and the United States, the conflict has already left a lasting legacy in the form of an increasingly bifurcated world.

The bans on Huawei have existed in Australia since 2012, but this year the FCC joined the club and began to recover lost time. While on the other side of the coin, Huawei can now create devices without any American components.

There have also been very real demonstrations in the world of commercial warfare in 2019, as the legal tangle and house arrest that involved the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, lasted throughout the year, and two Canadians remain in a Chinese detention center in retaliation.

Amid the protests in Hong Kong at the end of the year, Apple turned around and made a deliberate decision not to increase the safety of its users in the city.

Doing business in China and accommodating Beijing has always been a thorny problem, as companies yearn to take advantage of their market of over one billion, but in 2019, the situation was even more thorny and showed little sign of relief in the short term.

Quantum computing hype constructions

This year there were a lot of postulated and dramatic announcements in the quantum computing space that, at least, means that this area of ​​emerging technology is finally catching up with the levels of exaggeration seen in the technological world in general. . IBM was the first to leave the blocks, causing a sensation at CES with an integrated system for quantum computing, after this later in the year with a quantum computer of 53 qubits along with a new quantum computing center in the state from New York that, he said, will house 14 quantum computers. But it was Google that captured most of the attention with its claim to have achieved "quantum supremacy" by using its quantum computer to solve a problem that would be effectively impossible for a classical computer to solve. This year also saw some of the first business uses of quantum computing, especially by Volkswagen and D-Wave to optimize bus routes in a project in Lisbon. It is likely that quantum computing will be provided as a cloud computing service, at least at the beginning, and Microsoft has also made its enthusiasm clear, as has AWS. It is still early, early days for quantum computing, but the exaggerated battle will surely continue.

Bill Detwiler, Chris Duckett and Steve Ranger contributed to this report.

