These Ridiculously Awesome Weekend Wallpapers Bring You The Great Opening

Image: Schofhauser Media Weekend WallpaperPut these on your desktop to look cool and cool.

Remember motor sports? Remember outside? Jalopnik remembers. As do our friends at Schofhauser Media who sent us these beautiful photos from last year’s Olympus Rally in Shelton, Washington.

This yellow Subaru, driven by Pataru Sandell of Subaru Motorsports, is really the star of this show. This is a time of dust and rock as he was heading up Mount Vesuvius. There is so much energy and movement in this shot that he remembers, well, what it was like to have energy and movement.

Look at all these people! Huddled together on a turn, Listen intensely to the scream of engines while swatting bugs and sharing warm berers. And then Subie comes sliding through the turn of rewarding everyone waiting. I did smell of sun cream, casual bags of french fries, processed veggies, shoes, and fresh earth. Where can I get this in a candle scent to help me through the lockdown? I don’t know about you, but don’t keep taking moments like these forever.

The DirtFish Rally School Nate Tennis is just having fun in this little red Volvo. Love the composition of this shot. When you are on the hunt for live wins, happy accidents like these are one in hundreds.

Another Dirt Fish car, this Subaru piloted by Sam Albert and Michelle Miller.

The proud little lover who has enough track to block the sun is a white Ford Fiesta driven by Barry McKenna.

These images hit you as sweet as the Olympus Rally, scheduled to take place next weekend, was canceled a month ago due to the covid-19 fire. And even though it’s terrible to miss the activity and the people and events that love us so much, just remember: the lives will be here some day. The cars are always here for you.

