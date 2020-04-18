These restaurants in Greece offer views

Exploring a new country means creating attractions, learning part of the language (the best we can) and finding some amazing restaurants. Traveling in Greece means eating fresh food (including fish) and having the opportunity to eat out as the weather is so wonderful. There is nothing like enjoying our lunch or dinner with a little fresh air and cool breeze on our faces … and there are many restaurants in Greece that offer incredible landscapes along with delicious food.

These restaurants in Greece have a view, so in addition to checking the landmarks that history buffs will love, we’ll pick up a chair at these points.

Lauda Restaurant is located right on the stunning blue water of Santorini

When you think of restaurants in Greece where the landscape is as beautiful as the food, you certainly can’t miss Santorini. While you’ll want to see the Blue Domed Church when you’re there, you’ll also want to dine at Lauda Restaurant. Santorini is such a special place with super blue skies and matching blue water and you will feel like you are experiencing the best here.

Imagine enjoying a basket of bread, a glass of wine or cocktail and beautiful synthetic food while looking at the water. It sounds like paradise and that’s exactly what you’ll get here. As Trip Advisor reviews, “Food, staff, view. There are no words to describe how amazing my experience at Lauda was. I call it an experience because it wasn’t just dinner. Seriously, you can’t miss it.”

The food is very fancy, from octopus to lobster to chocolate mousse for dessert, so you should definitely take care of yourself. You can get either the tasting menu (which has six lessons) or the discovery menu (which has eight lessons). You may want to come here twice during your trip to Greece, so you can try either option.

7 Seas in Rethymno, Crete has incredible sea views and romantic views, too

Rethymnon is a city in Crete (an island in Greece) that we do not want to lose. And while we’re there, we should try a restaurant called 7 Thalasses. Between the seafood on your plate and the view of the water, it’s not hard to imagine why this place has so many fans. A customer shared the beautiful atmosphere at Trip Advisor: “Upon arrival we were greeted with a very warm welcome and sat at the perfect table literally SEVERAL at sea, the environment was amazing!” This is a super romantic restaurant and this would be the perfect place to go when celebrating a birthday or anniversary. This restaurant is so beautiful that it should be considered a landmark in Crete.

You can find literally any type of fish here, from salmon to sea bream to tuna and shrimp, and even the appetizers are very heavy with seafood and are extremely creative. Want Guacamole with crispy shrimp? What about roasted squid that also has lemon, olive oil and roasted pine nuts? Everything on the menu sounds great and there’s even a brunch buffet that includes pancakes served with chocolate and nuts.

These restaurants in Greece have great views and sit by the sea, while seafood is a great way to spend a warm night. Looking at these beautiful photos we can almost smell the sea air and feel the aura on our faces.

