These planes are for sale (and guess how much they cost)

There is something so magical about owning your own private jet. Installation and contact with air traffic control for takeoff seems so liberating. Imagine yourself flying in the air, hovering over the clouds, looking down at the accumulated traffic, and reaching your final destination, whether it’s a weekend getaway or a business trip.

While some aircraft are ridiculously expensive, there are others that are quite affordable, in fact, they are cheaper than most mortgages. The only thing that prevents you from owning your private jet, regardless of the price, is to get a certified flight permit and a few hundred thousand to a few million dollars. Fortunately, there is a plane to satisfy every desire and desire of yours, including a small kitchen, an office space and even some extra private sleeping areas.

Whether you live on a rather average salary and want to learn to fly or a billionaire where the bigger one is better, there is an aircraft out there. The flight in the air is beautiful and everyone should be able to do it either commercially or by private means.

Cessna Skycatcher is the perfect family emblem for $ 149,900

Cessna Skycather is designed and built in the United States. This two-seater aircraft is mainly intended for flight lessons and personal use. With a small capacity of just 440 nautical miles, it is not ideal for business trips but for those who want to climb the clouds in their spare time.

While these were only produced for a short time, from 2009 to 2013, it remains one of the most affordable aircraft to date. The slower construction time and increased costs eventually led to the cessation of Cessna’s production after a few years, but there are about 200 Skycatchers flying and several available that a club could get. With modern electronics, innovative controls and low operating costs, it could prove attractive to a flying club.

A private jet with fuel efficiency of only $ 2.89 million

The Eclipse 550 is the most economically viable jet with two engines on the market. The efficient performance of the Eclipse Jet, including the consumption of just 48-59 gallons of fuel per hour, which means that you will save money every time you start the engines.

Equipped with optional features such as night vision fighter type and 3D maps approaching the earth, this is one of the safest flight jets. With a capacity of six seats and excellent fuel efficiency, the Eclipse 550 is ideal for transporting the whole family to different destinations, while making it timely for dinner.

The Dassault Falcon 7X is for the ultimate enthusiastic airline and is only $ 50 million

Priced as a large business jet cabin, it has a range of about 6000 nautical miles. Being one of the few trijet aircraft in production with a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet, it can fly higher than most commercial airlines. The cabin is usually divided into three sections allowing space for 12-19 passengers and to be placed on beds or showers on board. It may not be the most expensive money a jet can buy, but it’s definitely worth every penny. Imagine connecting from London to Los Angeles without the hassle of check-in hours at the airport, the weight of your luggage or the full cabin space. Travel calmly with some of your closest friends and family and land on an aircraft that is small enough to land where most large commercial aircraft cannot.

For $ 65 million, the Gulfstream G650 is the largest private jet

Produced by Gulfstream Aerospace, the Gulfstream G650 is the largest and fastest operational jet. Once on board the ship, be prepared to be surprised. The cabin is filled with natural light from the many windows on both sides. Equipped with dual Rolls-Royce engines, the jet can reach a top speed of 0.925 Mach, which is almost the speed of sound and much faster than commercial jets. With a camera under the cockpit nose and large windows, you have a 360-degree sense of what it’s like to be without weight, flying high above the clouds.

And, of course, if you peel off the big bucks, you can also spoil the sheepskin to cover the pilot seats. Buyers can also choose between twelve different floor plans to customize the interior of the cabin, including the placement of large flat-screen TVs and comfortable fully reclining seats. Although this is considered a business jet, this is the perfect jet to fly in the sunset with your loved one and some champagne.

