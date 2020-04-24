These photos of the Celeb couples reversing on vacation are very good to ignore

It’s no secret that people are passionate about the rich and famous and while we love celebs as individuals – we love them as couples even more. Either we manage to get a PDA on a night out or we fight while we’re on vacation – we’re so here for that. Today, we thought we’d take a look at some photos of celebrity couples on vacation – from Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez having fun in Hawaii to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez exploring Paris as real tourists. If you continue to scroll, you will see plenty of PDAs and while some of the couples have since broken up, some of them seem to be as strong as ever!

Okay, now they are – 15 photos of celebrity couples on vacation that are too good to ignore!

15 Let’s start with Beyoncé and Jay-Z spending a moment in Sardinia, Italy

To start our list, we decided to go with these photos of the Beyoncé and Jay-Z couples during their vacation in Sardinia, Italy. We already know the two luxury trips, so it’s no surprise that we saw them spend a moment on a luxury yacht!

14 Here is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Sardinia

Then on our list is singer Katy Perry and her fiancée, Hollywood star Orlando Bloom. In the photos above you can see the two stars playing and showing each other some affectionate affection in the water during their summer vacation in the sunny Sardinia, Italy!

13 And who could forget the holidays of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

An iconic couple we should have included on our list are Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. While the two actors divorced a decade ago, these holiday photos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico are still absolutely adorable!

12 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also gave us a PDA

Let’s take a look at these photos of singer Joe Jonas and his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who also gives us a PDA at Cabo San Lucas. It’s safe to say that the two stars had no idea they were being photographed!

11 How virtual are these photos of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston on Rhode Island?

Another couple who are no longer together but have made it to our list are singer Taylor Swift and Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston. In the photos above you can see the two stars having a romantic moment on some rocks while on vacation in Rhode Island!

10 And here are Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler making an explosion in Hawaii

Speaking of couples who are no longer together – actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler also belong to this list. In the photos above you can see the two stars having an absolute explosion in the waters of Hawaii and seeing these photos definitely make us lose them together!

9 Where Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez also have fun during the day

Obviously we also had to include musicians Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez on our list, because who could forget these photos having fun on a beach in Hawaii? As we all know, both stars have moved on – but we still love to see these photos!

8 Kit Harington and Rose Leslie take a break at a cafe on the island of Hydra in Greece

Let’s go back to a couple who are still very strong – Game of Thrones starring Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. In the photos above you can see the two taking a break in a cafe on the island of Hydra in Greece and while they were having fun – they also looked very tired!

7 Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were real tourists in Paris, France

Then on our list are singer Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. In the photos above you can see the two stars exploring the famous city of love like real tourists – mandatory photos in front of the Louvre are included!

6 Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had to stop the Jet-Ski session for a kiss in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Reality TV star Scott Disick and model Sofia Richie have also made it to our list, and in the photo above you can see the adorable couple taking a break from jet skiing so they can exchange a kiss while on vacation. in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!

5 Both Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles hugged on a yacht in Angouilla

Another couple that unfortunately no longer exists are the model and the real TV star Kendall Jenner and the musician Harry Styles. However, in the photos above you can see the two stars swaying in the sunshine and hugging on a fancy yacht while on holiday in Angoula!

4 Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper enjoyed the warm weather at the Maddalena Archipelago in Italy

While model Irina Shayk and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper reportedly divorced in 2019, in the photos above you can see the two in happier moments while on holiday at the Madeleine Archipelago in Italy. Bradley first made sure that Irina had a towel to dry and then gave her a kiss of love!

3 While Chrissy Teigen and John Legend chose to explore the waters of Corsica

Let’s move on to model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend. The two often go on holiday to Italy and in the photos above you can see them having fun exploring the waters of Corsica – where Chrissy decided to throw two adorable mini buns!

2 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave us a balcony show in Miami

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, gave us a real balcony show during their vacation in Miami, Florida, where they just couldn’t keep their hands on each other. It is safe to say that we should have included these photos!

1 And finally, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also went on a fun boat ride

To complete our list, we decided to go with singer Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, who also had an explosion in Miami. In the photos above you can see the two during a boat ride with friends and you can definitely say that the love was in the air!

