These peanut butter stuffed cookies are a gooey perfection

Happy peanut butter party!

Updated: 1:23 AM EST Jan 24, 2020

When it comes to a peanut butter cookie, it’s important to prepare the dough well – but stuffing it with this delicious spread makes it all the more delicious. In order to get the perfect sticky center, mix the peanut butter with powdered sugar, roll the mixture into balls, then freeze them. This will prevent a cooking explosion from peanut butter. See the full recipe here.

Discover the full recipe here.

