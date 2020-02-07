These neurally-generated Jell-O recipes shock the conscience

Let’s face it: Jell-O is crude enough. The cooked bone, sugar and color mixture is a ‘food’ that is best left to children and drunken first-year students. And now apparently neural nets.

Janelle Shane, an author, blogger and researcher, argued for the latter by combining machine learning with a lot of Jell-O recipes and releasing the results.

Oh boy, went wild.

“WHAT HAPPENED CANNOT BE UNDONE”, she wrote on Twitter. “I just trained a neural on a series of crowdsourced vintage jello-centric recipes (.) I believe that this is perhaps the worst recipe-generating algorithm that exists.”

The suggested clues and ingredients are horrible (curd cheese? Crabmeat?) And point to a near future in which AI exists solely to torture us with terrible food.

Importantly, Shane’s AI recipes are not the “I forced a bone to view 1000 hours of blah blah blah” variety of meme that is 100 percent comedy. When asked about this via email, she was more than happy to make that point.

“It’s really machine learning – GPT-2, refined using Max Woolf’s GPT-2 simple package, to be precise,” she wrote, adding that “the end of it knows that your meme article actually refers to one of my twitter threads where I explain the difference between the fake things and the real things, and express my annoyance about people pretending that their human-written things are AI (.) “

The GPT-2 simple package from Max Woolf that Shane used is a “Python package to easily redefine the GPT-2 text-generating model from OpenAI for new texts.”

GTP-2, for those who do not make neural-just-generated recipes in their free time, has been developed by OpenAI and is a “a large-scale non-verified language model that generates coherent paragraphs of text, state-of-the-art performance on many benchmarks for language modeling and performs rudimentary reading comprehension, machine translation, answering questions and summarizing – all without task specific training. “

To make delicious sounding final meals such as “EELS IN SILENCE”, Shane used around 800 recipes as input.

“They were the only input,” she told Mashable, “but since I started with the vanilla pre-trained GPT-2, I started with something that already knew how to generate many types of text, including recipes.”

It is important that Shane does not make these Jell-O creations in the kitchen (although she follows other AI-generated recipes). However, that does not mean that she lacks a kind of bond with them.

“When the AI ​​produces such recipes, I feel a mixture of pride and relief,” she wrote on Twitter about a recipe for Jellied Vegetable Salad. “Then I realize how much my standards have fallen.”

Fortunately for Shane, when it comes to Jell-O, standards always have room to fall.

