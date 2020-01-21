These MSI gaming laptops save up to 20%

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

PC gaming on the go.

Image: msi / mashable photo composite

2020-01-21

If you have friends who play their games primarily on a PC, you’ve probably heard that they give you a sales talk once or twice (or every waking moment) about why you should do your own PC setup. Easier said than done. PCs are expensive and not everyone has space for a huge desktop.

If you’re not ready to commit to a high price and just want to dive into the world of PC gaming, a gaming laptop is the way to go. You can also take it with you – what’s better than that?

Amazon is currently selling some great MSI gaming laptops – all great for beginners who are just starting out.

You can get:

This entry-level laptop is super light and portable for a gaming PC – with a great display and decent battery life (you should keep it connected while gaming, if possible).

The same model as the last one, but with better processing power – if you can afford the price increase, you should give it a try.

This car ventures into more expensive territory, but the investment is worth it if you are looking for improved performance and graphical features. This is a bit chunkier than the others, so throwing it in a backpack can be a bigger challenge (still doable).

Finally a mixture of strength and smoothness. The gold details and colorful keyboard may be a bit much for some, but they don’t negate the fact that a laptop performs really well.

