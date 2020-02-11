These Miami Bars are the highest rated on Trip Advisor

Ask someone what the biggest draw in Miami is and it’s not a competition. The vast majority voted the beaches as tops, namely one that bears the name of the city and South Beach. The famous coastline attracts tourists, such as Milk Bones that attract dogs and you can mainly see the crowd enjoying the surf and sand during the spring break, although the places are quite busy all year round.

And once you’ve absorbed all that sun, what better way to relax than at hundreds of Miami clubs, especially those within walking distance of the beaches. Some do everything they can to show the unique entertainment culture of the city, while others focus on a chic meeting place with a selection of drinks that might overwhelm what’s in your neighborhood cafe at home.

TripAdvisor, which has become the world’s most popular online travel book for guests, has made visitors talk about their favorite watering places in the Floridian metropolis and ranked them by popularity. For convenience, that field is limited to five.

Ball & Chain: cool jazz and even cooler mojitos

TripAdvisor

This legendary location for live music is at least 20 blocks from a beach, but that is not something the regular guests care about. At Ball & Chain there is only one thing to look for and that is one of the best live music you can find anywhere in the city. In the 1950s it was a normal location for touring legends such as Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

Although that means that Ball & Chain has a lot of musical history to live up to, that doesn’t mean you can’t go there to enjoy their eclectic menu of tapas, tacos, fritos, quesadillas and sliders, which they call Los Sliders. Drinks include mojitos, daiquiris, margaritas and a remarkable combination of gin and apricot liqueur, the Jam Session. That is probably best for sitting in one of the many free live shows of the clubs.

Salsa Mia: dance all night on South Beach

TripAdvisor

It is not every place where visitors to Trip Advisor call a salsa instructor as a top facility in a nightclub. But then not every place like Salsa Mia, where true to the name of the gravel outside, the music and dance discipline is treated as a gospel. That adherence to such a cultural discipline means high quality entertainment, because unless people are interested in refurbishing The Gong Show, nobody wants to go out to see bad salsa dances.

In addition to an abundant drink menu with snacks, including the flatbread pizza that is popular with regulars, the club ensures that neophytes gain the experience by giving salsa lessons in an adjacent room that also serves food and drink. Once you’ve done the moves, you enter the nightclub arena, where you can test and groove those steps all night.

Blue Martini Brickell: shaken, stirred or tasted

Pinterest / Greater Miami & the Beaches

This is where James Bond wannabes can really be at home. Just like the illuminated Blue Marini Brickell without signage, you will not be disappointed with 42 varieties of the brew that is synonymous with 007 folklore. Choose from a variety of regular vodka martinis, such as the Bellini and Cosmopolitan, or head out with the ones labeled Dirty, Creamsicle, Chocolate and even Cucumber.

And what better way to relax after a hard day of detective work than at a location that is proud of its luxury, with some lively visitors to Miami? In addition to all that action, live entertainment with the appropriate names like Extasy and Higher Ground plays popular tunes to keep people in the mood during the early hours.

Mango’s Tropical Cafe: a relaxed atmosphere and world-famous dancers

Trip Advisor

By now you have probably realized that the Miami clubs are not insignificant when it comes to dancing, and Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive is no exception. Heck, they’ve even proudly called their own group the Mangos dancers, no strangers to mainstream fame thanks to their ethno-pleasing movements that are documented on media such as ABC, CBS and The Travel Channel.

You can participate in all that fun by showing off a few steps of yourself and scaring away a variety of salsa, bachata, reggae and even pop sprayed by the club’s sound system. Or you can watch the party from the sidelines and nosh on menu favorites such as mambo wings, popcorn shrimp and five different types of flatbread. Of course the night is not complete until you wash it all down with your choice of mojitos, lemonades and daiquiris.

Wood Tavern: free tacos and tasty tunes

Trip Advisor

The Wood Tavern wants everyone to show up for the free tacos and stay for its dynamic club atmosphere thanks to the live entertainment that the joint visits. One of the more informal places to go out in town, there is no dress code or coverage surcharge. All you need is an appetite and a hunger to keep it hanging all night.

There is a bit of a boho atmosphere, given the location in the Wynwood Art District in Miami and is proven by some of the benches built into old, hollowed-out cars, where you can quench your thirst from what’s available on a full selection of bars. The pub is also a favorite with regulars, especially those who show tacos for free on Tuesdays.

This is what a perfect three-day weekend in New Orleans looks like