These jeans can be worn for almost anything, from work to sports

One of my major frustrations with the clothing world is when a company releases a garment that stretches across the fashion and technical categories, but falls short of the latter. I have tested jackets that position themselves as stylish and suitable for use in the interior, but that have no sense of wind. I have tried shoes that are supposedly suitable for street or trail that do not offer arch support. And so on. If a piece of clothing looks really good and performs well, all the better, but I prefer to keep style and function separate when I’m dependent on my clothing during outdoor activities.

After I had tried a pair of stretchy jeans before, I was skeptical at best when I was given jeans designed for mountain climbing. Of course I knew they would be suitable for climbing, but I don’t spend most of my time climbing, so what was the point if they didn’t look or feel good?

Now I have worn flexible jeans before … but never like the Black Diamond BD Forged Denim pants. I was impressed from the first minute. The jeans did not limit my movement in any way, they were comfortable in literally any position where I could get my body, and if I was even more flexible, I am sure they would continue to stretch.

It is of course no wonder that they are so elastic and durable, considering that they are designed for mountain climbers. The jeans look just as good with a t-shirt or button-down as with a climbing frame or a crashpad. Slim and with a subtle taper, the jeans look just as good as pairs I have from Lucky and J. Crew, pairs where I would advise you not to climb.

I have now worn my BD Forged Denim jeans dozens of times and have not seen any signs of fading or wearing thin. And some of the days spent in these jeans were rock climbing indeed (well, bouldering in Joe’s Valley in Utah, but if you don’t know the difference between rock climbing and bouldering, think of rock climbing). I am happy to report that they have performed perfectly, even with all the stretching exercises that go with the sport. I also appreciated the toughness of the cotton, polyester, nylon, and elastane blend every time I missed a toe or grip and slid over rough stone.

The jeans is available in three washes and three lengths, and in waist sizes from 28 “to 38”. I recommend taking two couples so that you can continue and live in it.

Black Diamond men’s forged Jean

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publication. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find clothing offers from L.L.Bean, Lands ’End, Gap and more. If you buy something from our messages, we can earn a small commission.

. (TagsToTranslate) Review