These Indian dishes are not curry, but they are still delicious

India is famous for its delicious curry dishes. But there is much more to Indian cuisine than this stereotype. One of the most colorful and delicious cuisines on the planet, Indian food offers endless dishes that every food will fall in love with. Read below to find out what it is.

Idli makes the perfect breakfast

A typical Indian breakfast looks very different from breakfast elsewhere in the world. Forget pancakes and fried eggs with bacon. Instead, you’ll find idli in India. This simple dish consists of beaten rice that is cooked and inflated with fermented black lentils. It is usually served with yogurt, coconut, or onion. In some areas, idli is served with lentil-based food, known as sambar. The steaming process also makes it one of the healthiest breakfast dishes in the world.

Similar to an Indian rice cake, idli is popular in the southern parts of the country as well as in the Tamil communities in Sri Lanka.

The original Tandoori chicken must die

The clay oven known as tandoor is responsible for producing some of the most delicious dishes in Indian cuisine. One of the most popular dishes to create with tandoor is tandoori chicken, which is India’s answer to grilled chicken. These days, many households make their own chicken tandoori even if they don’t have tandoori at home.

Tandoori chicken is marinated in yogurt-based sauce a few hours before cooking. The red color is achieved with chili powder in addition to turmeric or food coloring. The clay oven gives it a smoky taste that many people find irresistible. In India, it is often served with flat bread known as naan or rice and can be consumed as an appetizer, appetizer or main.

Aloo Paratha: Chapatti stuffed with potatoes

If you are a foodie who intends to travel to India, there is one word you need to know: aloo, which means potato. Many items on the menu will include aloo, one of the most popular and favorite being aloo paratha, a chapatti stuffed with potatoes and spices. The potato is mashed into a paste before it is baked or fried.

Aloo paratha is a popular breakfast dish in the northern, western and central regions of India, as well as in Pakistan. Usually, aloo paratha is served with Indian pickles, chutney or butter to enhance the flavor.

Masala Dosa is the ultimate Indian street food

India is known for its wonderful variations of street food. Buying delicious delicacies from street vendors is a huge part of India’s culture and many foreign travelers love to take part in the tradition. There are many favorite street foods in India, but one of the most adored is masala dosa. Delicious, quick and convenient, this delicacy is eaten for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You will find this popular street food all over the country and it is increasingly recognized in overseas countries.

Masala dosa is stuffed dosa, which is a savory pancake from South India and is usually made with rice, beans and butter. The filling is usually made with a variety of spices, chopped potatoes, chili, coconut, lime juice and onions.

Pakora: Fried beaten vegetables

In terms of food comfort, India always delivers the products. Pakora is a favorite of locals and is often sold by street vendors. It is also served in people’s homes to impress visitors. Considered as a snack or side dish and not as a main meal, pakora is just fried vegetables. You could almost think of it as an Indian tempura.

The most popular vegetables that are turned into pakora in India tend to be potatoes, aubergines, onions, cauliflower and spinach. The coating is beaten with chickpea flour and spices with masala salt, coriander and chili. They are then dipped in mint cheese or sometimes in tomato sauce.

