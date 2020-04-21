These iconic movie examples impressed your favorite bands

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIxgxLoJ73U (/ embed)

Sick guitar solos and bad beats are cool. But drop a blunt monster from a movie in your jam and we’ll brighten up right away. That’s what we thought when we put this list together. Our 10 song list of iconic movie previews should keep the celluloid rockers amused among you. Or lie that you knew their origin.

There is certainly nothing new about sampling. Entire genres are built around taking snippets of sound (or movie dialogue) and turning it into something new. Some people do it just enough to look cool. Others go way over the top and come off cooler. When bands in our scene do it, it feels more like an extension of the lyrics. Certainly, some of the submissions here use it to squeeze some more anger into the mix. But in many of these cases, the movie previews used look more like cue cards on how to feel. As opposed to scary or downright artistic.

Read more: AMC theaters can go bankrupt due to coronavirus

It’s not surprising that the noisy guitar community of AltPress covers would use film samples in their music. There are entire bands whose reason for existence is built on that. (Who among us has no appetite for the old ‘cinema grind’?) We think our video of iconic film previews will scare you or just make you smile. Maybe we arouse your curiosity. (Read, “Where’s that from?”) We might be influencing your Netflix habits.

We’re starting to wonder what would happen if this list went to movie studios. Would lawyers be called upon to squeeze some change from your favorite bands? We do not care whether these film examples have been released for use. We just think they sound cool. That’s all that matters in the end. Or at the end of the movie credits …