These Hong Kong airlines had a woman take a pregnancy test before flying to Saipan

A Hong Kong airline asked a female passenger to take a pregnancy test to prove she was not pregnant before boarding a flight almost three weeks ago, CNN reports.
What is going on: A 25-year-old Japanese woman, Midori Nishida, recently said the Hong Kong Express airline asked her to do a “fit to fly” test to see if they were flying to the US island of Northern Mariana Islands in the US. could fly. Pacific, CNN reports.
- The test included a pregnancy test.
- The airline asked her to do the test for her flight at Hong Kong International Airport.
- The woman told The Wall Street Journal: “It was very humiliating and frustrating.”
- She said the airline required the test for women who are “perceived to have a body size or shape that looks like a pregnant woman.”
Reaction: The airline has issued a statement about the incident, CNN reports.
- “We want to apologize for the suffering caused.”
- “From February 2019, we took action on flights to Saipan to ensure that US immigration laws were not undermined.”
- “Under our new management, we recognize the major concerns that this practice has caused. We immediately suspended the practice as we review it. “
Why it happened: The Hong Kong Express Airways has added the entire test to help limit the amount of tourism for the country, according to Fox News.
- “Over the past decade, the American Commonwealth has become an increasingly popular destination for foreign women to give birth because it qualifies their children for US citizenship.”
- Pregnant women are not allowed to enter American territory. Immigration officials can stop visitors when they enter the area to give birth.