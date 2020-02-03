These Hong Kong airlines had a woman take a pregnancy test before flying to Saipan

A Hong Kong airline asked a female passenger to take a pregnancy test to prove she was not pregnant before boarding a flight almost three weeks ago, CNN reports.

What is going on: A 25-year-old Japanese woman, Midori Nishida, recently said the Hong Kong Express airline asked her to do a “fit to fly” test to see if they were flying to the US island of Northern Mariana Islands in the US. could fly. Pacific, CNN reports.

The test included a pregnancy test.

The airline asked her to do the test for her flight at Hong Kong International Airport.

The woman told The Wall Street Journal: “It was very humiliating and frustrating.”

She said the airline required the test for women who are “perceived to have a body size or shape that looks like a pregnant woman.”

Reaction: The airline has issued a statement about the incident, CNN reports.

“We want to apologize for the suffering caused.”

“From February 2019, we took action on flights to Saipan to ensure that US immigration laws were not undermined.”

“Under our new management, we recognize the major concerns that this practice has caused. We immediately suspended the practice as we review it. “

Why it happened: The Hong Kong Express Airways has added the entire test to help limit the amount of tourism for the country, according to Fox News.