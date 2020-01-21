These home party ideas are much better than leaving home

1 of 22

Prepare a bunch of different tapas instead of a big dinner so you can enjoy as much as you want.

PHOTO: fcafotodigital

2 of 22

Take on the challenge of a huge puzzle and see if you can find out overnight.

PHOTO: Markus Spiering / EyeEm

3 of 22

Make your own masks, lotions and more to have a home spa night worthy of the real deal.

PHOTO: Magdalena Niemczyk – ElanArt

4 of 22

Make the perfect rolls in the comfort of your home. You just need sticky rice, nori, a sushi mat and all the toppings you want to work.

PHOTO: Enrique Díaz / 7cero

5 of 22

Come with your favorite questions you prefer and write one on each Jenga block. When you play, no matter which block you shoot, you must answer the question.

Get the tutorial at Life Sew Savory.



PHOTO: Narong Khueankaew / EyeEm

6 of 22

All you need is a project, a blank wall or sheet, and your favorite movie for a cinematic experience like movies. Don’t forget the popcorn!

PHOTO: M_a_y_a

7 of 22

You can eat a dessert in a restaurant, or you can eat it in pajamas in front of the television. You can have it delivered and enjoy it all from the comfort of your home if you use a delivery app like GrubHub.

PHOTO: Arx0nt

8 of 22

Create a romantic atmosphere by turning off all the evening lights and doing everything by candlelight. Flashlights for mobile phones are also not allowed!

PHOTO: Adam Sargent / EyeEm

9 of 22

Catch a band you’ve always dreamed of seeing, or relive one of your favorite concerts by watching a fully recorded concert on YouTube or another streaming platform.

PHOTO: svetikd

10 of 22

Transform your kitchen into an ice cream parlor with different types of ice cream flavors and toppings to place on top of the awesome sundae creations you make.

PHOTO: William Manning

11 of 22

Instead of talking about your dream vacation, take action and plan it. Even if you don’t book anything, mapping what you want to do, where you want to stay and what you will eat will make you get there soon.

PHOTO: Isabel Pavia

12 of 22

Roll out your yoga mats and stretch for a peaceful and relaxing night. There are many yoga videos online that you can use, like Yoga with Adriene, which offers free tutorials.

PHOTO: Nomad

13 of 22

Even if it’s too cold to watch the stars or too cloudy to see anything, install a starlight projector indoors. Put down blankets and pillows and enjoy the view.

PHOTO: Anthony Sabatino / EyeEm

14 of 22

The best part about making your own pizzas is that you can go wild over the toppings. No one can judge your Hawaiian pizza from the comfort of your home, right? Try this simple homemade pizza dough recipe for the perfect base.

PHOTO: istetiana

15 of 22

Compete against your favorite multiplayer games!

PHOTO: GoodLifeStudio

16 of 22

Instead of just watching a scary movie that will scare you both, make it a game by playing this fun bingo game. If you don’t have the heart for a really terrifying movie, you can always try a funny scary movie instead.

Get the tutorial on The Dating Divas.

PHOTO: Dimension Films / Woods Entertainment

17 of 22

Prepare a delicious cocktail for the night or try to create your own cocktail. You could celebrate with a Valentine’s cocktail, like this chocolate covered strawberry recipe.

Get the recipe at 3 Yummy Tummies.

PHOTO: 3 delicious belly

18 of 22

Either watch a special by one of your favorite actors or jump into the unknown while watching the stand-up of a new actor. Either way, you will inevitably laugh.

PHOTO: Inti St Clair

19 of 22

You don’t have to leave your home for this fun wine and painting evening. Just take some canvases, paints and brushes and you’re good to go. Oh, and don’t forget the wine!

Get the painting tutorial step by step.

PHOTO: Westend61

20 of 22

Finally, end the last season of the series that you watched together by watching it in one day. Make sure you have enough snacks!

PHOTO: Marco_Piunti

21 of 22

Haven’t you always dreamed of skipping dinner and going straight to dessert? Well, here is your opportunity. Feast on your favorite candy – or try this delicious coconut angel cake – and sprinkle it with rich recipes of hot chocolate.

PHOTO: Brian Woodcock

22 of 22

The best part of an indoor picnic is that you don’t have to worry about the weather. Do everything you normally would – like creating your favorite picnic recipes – but put your checkered blanket indoors, preferably in front of a cozy fire.

PHOTO: Annabelle Breakey

.