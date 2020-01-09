These Florence Pugh YouTube videos will restore your youth

Loading...

This morning I (26F) woke up at 5 a.m. and felt about 82 years old. My head was foggy from exhaustion, my body ached from falling on the ice, and I was emotionally exhausted from the current news cycle. I stayed in this sad state for a few hours and then something wonderful happened: I stumbled across Florence Pugh’s old YouTube channel and felt like a teenager again.

In an interview with the New York Times released on Monday, Pugh announced that she had uploaded videos of herself that she sang and played on the acoustic guitar to YouTube. You may know Pugh from recent appearances in films like Midsommar and Little Women, or as a 24-year-old who is proud of 44-year-old actor Zach Braff, but I doubt you know her as “Flossie Rose”, the name the she used when posting her YouTube videos in 2013.

Finding Pugh’s old channel was easy, and although she has been inactive for three years and posted only 11 videos, she has received a remarkable 137,399 views.

Image: Screenshot / Youtube

When I saw a teenager named Pugh sitting in her bedroom and fearlessly covered some of her favorite songs from artists like Tom Petty, Oasis, Jack Johnson and The Lumineers, I felt my youth restored. The heavy eyeliner, the poster-covered walls, the sitting with crossed legs on a bed with socks, the throwback anthems. Pooh! Memories of middle school and high school came back.

Pugh came to YouTube in March 2012 and released her first video, “an abbreviated version of the other” See the Signs “… just a snippet of the song without a guitar.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5DbsO52p1w (/ embed)

Next came a cover of Jack Johnson’s “Angel” that Pugh was supposed to sing for a wedding.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21m1TKGia5k (/ embed)

For Pugh’s third video, she sat next to a window sill and a DVD collection to sing another cover of “See the Signs”. This time with a guitar.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTxFaWkpAdk (/ embed)

Pugh shared an original song titled “I’ll Wait,” which she wrote “only at the emotions of a relationship.” She hopes everyone “laaaaake!” (We do.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw_JnZPFq74 (/ embed)

Here’s a classic, Pugh, that covers Oasis’ “Wonderwall”. She was really inspired by the Ryan Adams version and “tried it out” when she was wearing this awesome green shirt, girl. Very Lizzie McGuire Movie, girl.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCO9Slk0ts0 (/ embed)

In her sixth video, we see Flossie Rose leaving her room to stand in front of a microphone and performing “Shiver” by Lucy Roses for a Battle of the Bands competition.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87eXbo3DgWs (/ embed)

In the summer of 2013, Pugh added some pink to her hair and tried Adele’s version of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” and a few others.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it5jF9y43nw (/ embed)

In the videos in which she appears in a teen-girl uniform from the early 10s – purple hair, cat eye make-up, pearl-set ring bracelet – the expression on her face is incredibly tired: more veterans who have been retired when looking for Ingénue from her close-up.

Pugh only shared a video called “My Dove” in 2014 and “Square One” in 2016. However, if you need more, you can always watch videos of an even younger flossie on her mother’s YouTube channel.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLcjOB0No60 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nk-iBv3VB-c (/ embed)

The Pugh Files are a blessing and I would like to personally thank Flossie Rose for making me feel like a teenager again!

,