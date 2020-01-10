These environmentally friendly Ziploc snack alternatives get a 25% discount on Amazon

Loading...

Picture: Stasher

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-01-09 16:11:35 UTC

TL; DR: Replace your disposable sandwich bags with these reusable silicone bags from Stasher, which are 25% cheaper on Amazon.

The fear of climate change – more precisely, the overwhelming feeling that you are not doing enough – is so pervasive that it bears an official name: environmental debt.

At some point, it feels impossible to live a life without being wasteful. You can be the largest reusable straw in the world, but you’ll eventually be in a restaurant where the waiter will give you a plastic straw before you can say anything.

Fortunately, more and more options are emerging that help the average consumer make their contribution every day without changing their lifestyle fundamentally. You can now exchange your disposable sandwich bags for silicone bags that can be put in the dishwasher. You get a 25% discount on Amazon.

According to Statista, almost 71 million Americans used three to five sandwich bags over a seven-day period in 2019. More than 10 million consumers used more than 20 disposable sandwich bags in the same period. On average, that adds up to a pound of plastic bags per person per year – which are either thrown into the ocean or decomposed in a landfill for hundreds of years. Switching to reusable bags is a breeze – especially if you have to spend less on new bags every few months.

The fact that Stasher bags can be put in the dishwasher is a huge time saver. The food grade platinum silicone is also safe for use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water, and ovens up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and foods in lunch boxes are much less likely to be smashed.

Stasher offers sandwich, snack, half-gallon and stand-up bags in seven colors from clear to aqua to pink. Choose your size and get a 25% discount here.