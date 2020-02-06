These cute pets need new homes!

1 of 12

Altuve is a stunner full of confidence and power. He likes to play fetch and he is the type that shakes a stuffed beeper until he is dizzy! Great things come in small packages; and he not only shows off his beauty, but he also has brains. He is very food-motivated and wants to show off all the tricks you teach him. Due to his noisy nature, we recommend that he go to an active home with children aged 13 and older. Altuve can do well with another dog pending a proper introduction; It is known that he struggles with those three times his height.

Meet Moses! This handsome boy is ready to meet his new people! He has huge legs and a sweet face. He likes being a pet but doesn’t want to be detained. He is a nervous boy and will be shy in his new home in the beginning. He is looking for a quiet home with older teenagers. Moses tested positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), but it doesn’t get him down, and he shouldn’t do that for you either!

Fun and spicy cornbread appreciates the simple things in life, such as picking up and running around with her squeaky toys. They make her so damn happy! She also enjoys spending her time outside in the fresh air and walking, which she hopes you will go with her. At home she makes a wonderfully quiet companion. She is crate trained and does very well with potty training.

Cornbread will do best in a home with older teenagers and adults who have some dog experience. Her new family will have to be understanding and patient with her, because she takes the time to trust and get used to new people. She prefers a quiet, predictable house without many visitors. She would feel most comfortable in her house as the only dog ​​(and will bark at them while walking) and she is not a fan of cats.

Ciao bella! Lorenzo is here and ready to romanticize you, just in time for Valentine’s Day. This long sip of water was on the street until a nice lady found him and fixed everything up. He is easy to handle and gets along well with most of the cats he has met. We think he will do well with children, depending on meeting. Lorenzo tested positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), but it doesn’t bring him down, and he shouldn’t do that for you either!

Callie is a graceful, sweet soul who came to us after she had clearly gone through the wringer. Her skin was rough, patchy and callous, and she was underweight. Now she has a well-earned R&R in her foster home and is ready to settle in your home and heart! She is a social girl who would be a great companion. Although she is a little nervous when she first meets you (and how can you blame her?), She warms up quickly and her precious personality shines through, especially if you have nice treats for her! Callie likes to chase balls, but does not seem to fully understand ‘getting’, because she is not always good at bringing it back! She can do well next to another dog in the house, waiting for a meeting.

Dumpling is as sweet as it can be! She loves attention and is always excited to help you with her tail up. Dumpling is talkative and can be demanding if she wants her treats, but can you blame her?

Dumpling found her way to our hiding place after losing her owner, so no matter how sweet she is, she has gone through many transitions and deserves to find a nice, warm home to settle in. She is treated for thyroid disorders and has to take a pill twice a day, but this does not phase her out! If you think this special cat is the right fit for your family, call for more information about her and her needs!

Cedric came to us from Kentucky, along with his brother, Hot Toddy. These puppies came from a litter of 13! Could you imagine? The poor mother! Cedric is the runt of the nest, but he doesn’t know why people do a lot about it. According to his foster family in KY, Cedric is quite a love bug and enjoys playing with other dogs. He would benefit greatly by living next to another playful, self-assured dog who can show him the strings and help him gain trust at home and with his people. Cedric is overwhelmed after such a big transition to his new environment, so he needs a family with a lot of patience that can help him adapt to new sounds and smells, as well as home training and comfortable leashing.

Meet Paprika! Just like her sister Cumin, which Paprika lacks in self-confidence, she will make it up as soon as she knows and forms a bond with you. She must go to a house with a cat friend to play with and help her gain confidence. She really enjoys the company of her people – she loves being a pet and will love to sit on your lap for some love when she feels comfortable. Just like any other pot, wave a magic toy to engage her and she will play until she falls. She also never said no to a treat! She would do great in a house with adults and teenagers next to another cat (or two!) If you think she is right for you, come and meet her today!

Hot Toddy trotted from Kentucky with his brother, Cedric. These puppies came from a litter of 13! Could you imagine? The poor mother! According to his foster family in KY, Hot Toddy loves squeaky toys and playing with other dogs. He is certainly more confident than Cedric, but understandably overwhelmed after such a big transition to his new environment. He would love to be home with another dog to play with and with a patient family who can help him adapt to all new sounds and smells.

Calling all history lovers! Renaissance, or simply Reni, is a stylish girl with beautiful markings. She was recently found as a stray one and is ready to find the comfort of a warm new home. She seems to be outgoing and enjoys being petted. She is a young cat, so we are sure she will find her playful pass soon. She has just arrived at the shelter and we are still learning more about her, so please call to learn more or come and meet her today!

Sweet, sweet princess …

Despite a long way to get in and out of the reception system (a number of years), Princess still has a remarkable sense of love, play and affection. Her foster mother describes her as one of the most joyful dogs she has ever met, a perfect houseguest and a world-class snuggler !! Need we say more?

Even with all this there is one thing that Princess has not been able to overcome – that is her incredibly great fear of dogs. Although we are committed to helping her gain self-confidence and good experiences (through management and reward-based training), she must live in a dog-free home that can offer her both a living and training routine that is free of dogs approaching her.

Sammy first came to us as a shy boy who took the time to get out of his shell, because some quick moments could make him nervous. He has made great strides after spending some time in a foster home and now we know that he likes to be petted and will follow you everywhere! So much that he comes right under your feet and you can stumble! Sammy is a real lap cat and would be a wonderfully relaxed companion.

Sammy tested positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), but it doesn’t bother him in the least and that shouldn’t apply to you either!

