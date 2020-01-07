These companies want you to eat collagen instead of injecting it

Loading...

The company started after another co-founder, Veronika Larisova, an ultramarathon runner, completed the Kokoda Trail and ate jerkily on the track.

We targeted millennials because they care what they eat.

Justin Babet

“When she got back from Kokoda, Libby and Veronika discussed how impossible it was to find a healthy product in a bar that they would recommend to their personal training customers and decided to make their own,” says Justin Babet. Then they buckled up Justin and Brock Hatton.

Target health-conscious millennials

He says the company’s first product was a hearty jerk.

“Our second product was a bar based on sweet nut butter with additional collagen protein.”

According to Babet, the company has decided to produce a range of products with collagen. “Mainly because there is a lot of new research in the field of collagen supplementation that shows that it is excellent for tendons and joints as well as for healthy hair, skin and nails. Many top products sports teams are now supplementing with collagen and some of them our customers. “

The Chief Nutrition product range takes advantage of the growing demand for collagen.

“We also like that it is not anti-inflammatory like other protein sources, and it also has a high priority for sustainability because it uses what is normally a waste product in beef production.”

He says Chief Nutrition’s customers “have all ages and populations, but mostly millennials (24 to 39). We target millennials because what they eat is important to them.”

Chief Nutrition has spent three years researching and developing bars for dry and collagen products and has grown from stocks in 50 stores to around 500 in the past 12 months.

The co-founders started the business with their own capital. “Since then we have made a small start-up capital investment a year ago and are now increasing our next round,” he says.

“We raise up to $ 500,000 to fund product development, marketing, and most importantly, working capital.”

Research and development in-house

So why collagen? “It is the most abundant protein in the human body and the glue that binds the connective tissue that makes up the skin, bones, muscles and joints,” said Rickilee Harrison, managing director of Nutra Organics, a family company that launched its collagen products in Australia more than two years ago.

“Since our body produces less collagen in our mid-20s, it’s important to get collagen in order to counteract the signs of premature aging such as wrinkles, pain in the bones and joints, and loss of muscle mass.”

Harrison joined the family business in 2010 as a partner. Her parents Mark and Darlene Powell founded Nutra Organics in 1998 and their sister Brit Powell is also a partner.

Nutra Organics is headquartered in South Murwillumbah in northern New South Wales and has “over 150 products, including targeted collagen blends and bars, bone broths, vegan proteins, superfood lattes, superfood blends, kids’ products, organic food, and more” , said Harrison.

She says that the company does its own research and development with its in-house naturopath and nutritionist.

Harrison said that following the success of Nutra Organics’ bone broth, which contains naturally occurring collagen from beef and chicken bones, the company has continued to advance research on collagen. “We have discovered various collagen peptides that have been clinically proven to control collagen regeneration throughout the body in certain areas.”

Nutra Organics revenue was more than $ 15 million in the past fiscal year.

Morlife sells products containing collagen.

“E-commerce has also contributed to our growth as we are able to sell online worldwide and have sufficient demand from overseas customers to be sold through health food stores in their country,” said Harrison.

“We currently sell in three overseas countries and will be launched in seven other countries in 2020.”

From private business to sales of $ 20 million

Cheryl Stewart is a co-founder of Morlife, a Gold Coast-based company.

Gold Coast-based Morlife was founded in 2000 and “manufactures more than 300 natural food products, all of which have been researched and developed to improve bodily functions,” said Cheryl Stewart, who founded the company with her father Warren.

Morlife, she says, is known as “the master of green powder thanks to the extremely successful product Alkalizing Greens”. In August 2019, the company launched collagen products.

Morlife has 60 employees and more than 300 product lines that are sold throughout Australia and internationally.

According to Stewart, the company’s sales are expected to reach $ 20 million in 2020 calendar year.

The concept of Morlife’s Collagen Pantry was originally born because Stewart kept forgetting to take collagen every day. “The idea arose to piggyback existing habits that we already have.

“For example, I remember making my coffee every morning, so we made a formula that contains real coffee, as well as collagen and herbs that help give you some energy.”

The company’s collagen pantry range includes keto coffee with collagen, beauty protein with collagen and beauty moisturizing water with collagen.

While Morlife’s range of products is available in organic food chains, Stewart says: “We have found that the Collagen Pantry is also well suited for the cosmetics and salon sectors (online and retail), which is an exciting new entry point for us.”

