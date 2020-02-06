These Burger King locations give you a free Whopper if you show them a photo of your ex on Valentine’s Day

Burger King wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a free Whopper – and all you have to do is show them a photo of your ex, according to Fox News.

Burger King collaborates with the new movie “Birds of Prey” from Warner Bros. for the promotion of their Valentine, Fox News reported.

“After the release of the” Birds of Prey “movie of February 7, in which everyone’s favorite anti-hero Harley begins her emancipation after The Break, Burger King turns ex-flames into flame-grilled Whopper buns,” Burger King said in a press release, according to Fox News. “Talk about raising the heat!”

However, the promotion is only valid at four locations in the US, according to BuzzFeed. The locations are:

327 W. 42nd St., New York City

35 Powell St., San Francisco, California

545 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank, California

150 Everett Ave., Chelsea, Massachussetts

But if you don’t live near these locations, not everything will be lost. According to Cosmopolitan, Burger King offers another Valentine’s Day promotion through its app. Take a quiz about the Burger King app and answer four of the five questions correctly, and you can get a Whopper for $ 3.

Bad news for vegetarians, though – the meatless impossible Whopper is not included in these promos, according to BuzzFeed.