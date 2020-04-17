Times Square is the area of ​​New York where Seventh Avenue and Broadway meet and has a reputation for being loud, bright, colorful and quite wild. It’s definitely an easy place to find restaurants whether you want to have breakfast, lunch or dinner, but is it worth it? You may be wondering why they are in such a touristy location.

There are many places where you can order a delicious breakfast and you will be impressed, even if you have to walk through a crowd to sit.

These Broadway breakfast spots are worth a visit (even if they are touristy).

Junior’s Restaurant & Cheesecake offers a retro atmosphere and reliable good food

Do you want to feel like you’ve returned to a more old-fashioned era and you’re at a classic dinner? What about visiting a restaurant that serves a wonderful breakfast with epic cheesecake? Junior’s Restaurant and Cheesecake, which has locations in Brooklyn and 1515 Broadway 45th Street and also 1626 Broadway @ 49th Street, may be located in a tourist location, but definitely worth a dinner.

The breakfast menu has classics such as eggs served with breakfast meat, omelets (you can get ham and cheese, spinach and mushrooms, west, etc.), French Toast and Pancakes (called Griddle Cakes here). Want something more heartfelt? You can get steak and eggs or corn beef. If you are looking for something healthier, you can find it here as well, as you can order Granola and Berries, Avocado Toast and Oatmeal with raisins and cinnamon.

Wondering if it fits the advertising campaign, especially because it’s in a tourist location? According to some critics of Trip Advisor, it does. One person wrote, “This is a place that makes you feel like you’re in New York. The food is reminiscent of a nightclub in New York.” Another commonplace, “This is the place to take your kids. Lots of food, cheap and you can relive the days of the 1950s soda shop. We came for breakfast, please go for a beef sandwich (lunch starts at 11) and we were happy. “

Before you pay your bill, make sure you get a piece of the restaurant’s famous and favorite cheesecake to go to … or for breakfast dessert (which is completely important when you’re on vacation).

Manhattan Diner is famous and wonderful

Another great place in New York to have some breakfast on Broadway is Manhattan Diner. It is a simple place where you will find classic and favorite breakfast food, such as dishes with delicious eggs, potatoes and toast.

You can also find some more interesting things on the menu. Try the Frittata vegetarian described on the menu as “fried omelette with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and zucchini.” Carbohydrate lovers can find Multigrain Pancakes and Belgian Waffles along with regular pancakes (with chocolate, raspberries or strawberries in them). You can also order the very tasty Manhattan Frittata: it has basil, Italian sausage, mozzarella and plum tomatoes.

Manhattan Diner is a trusted place when you’re in New York, according to this review on Yelp: “I’ve been to a lot of people in Manhattan and I’m always happy when I come to Manhattan Diner. They have a variety of options, including experts and deserts, and I have never been disappointed with something I have ordered. ”Another tourist shared on Yelp that they came here with their children and it worked very well for their family.

Looking for a breakfast in Broadway? These two places will hit the spot and you’ll be ready for a day in New York.

