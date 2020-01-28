These Bluetooth earphones are equally beautiful

Mashable may earn a partner commission to let you know that you are buying something that is presented here.

If you find AirPod earrings ridiculous, we have another option that won’t scare you: the Emmesphere Sound Necklace. It is the same general concept, i.e. H. earphones that you won’t lose, but it’s not a total fashion faux pas either.

The Emmesphere Sound Necklace combines Bluetooth headphones with immaculate sound quality and balanced sound with an elegant necklace. You can choose between silver and gold, so you can stay stylish while streaming your favorite music. And as an added bonus, it’s practically impossible to lose.

The headphones themselves are equipped with seamless, lag-free Bluetooth 4.0, ambient noise reduction and an improved microphone, and last about four hours on a single charge. Are they AirPods? No, but they do their job anyway. The necklace can be adjusted so that the pendant can be placed exactly where you want it, depending on your size, style and outfit of the day.

Typically, the necklace costs $ 129 and is currently 25% available in silver or gold. That’s just $ 96.75 for a new pair of headphones and your new favorite accessories. Win win.

