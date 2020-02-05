These beaches in Bali have the best Trip Advisor reviews

The remarkable island of Bali is a small but popular province in Indonesia that became a favorite tourist attraction for the first time after the best-selling book and film, Eat Pray Love, was introduced in 2010. After the film, with Julia Roberts, the debut, the island saw a wave of tourism to various temples, mountain and volcano walks, and of course the beautiful beaches.

Holidaymakers are encouraged to visit this beautiful part of the world between April and October, where there is little rain, lots of sun and low humidity. Above all, the prices are surprisingly affordable compared to the traditional prices between May and June, for a tropical island halfway the world.

Bali is known for its culture, food and rich religious beliefs. Bali is known as “The Land of the Gods” and many tourists are comforted or seek a lush presence of serenity and peace. 80% of the economy of Bali is even based on valued tourism.

While planning your trip to Bali, choosing the right beach is always a difficult decision in the short time that you go on vacation there. Although there are more than 40 beaches in Bali, according to TripAdvisor reviews, we have a list of the top five best beaches.

Imagine your perfect moments at Kelingking Beach

Kelingking beach has become one of the main tourist attractions of Bali and the Nusa Penida region. Although it was only introduced to the general public via social media in 2017, this has caused a huge increase in tourism to a crystal clear and immaculately clean, untouched beach.

From above, the limestone rock formation, covered with green moss and trees, looks like the head of a T-Rex. The view from above also shows the beautiful sandy beach Kelingking and the clear blue water.

But be warned, the walk to the beach is not without problems. The walk to the beach is not for everyone. The first ten minutes towards the beach is an extremely steep sandy path, surrounded by a deteriorated wooden fence. The entire walk to Kelingking Beach takes around forty minutes to an hour for tourists.

Take our breath away with the Melasti Beach Air

Melasti has been voted the best beach in Bali and is almost an hour’s drive from Canggu, south of Bali and five minutes from the beach at Green Bowl. Reaching Melasti is fairly easy, a simple ride or scooter brings you easily to the entrance of this beach.

New and returning tourists always mention the importance of taking a photo from above Melasti Beach, because it shows the crystal blue water. At the entrance to the beach there are a few snack huts that offer local food, fresh fruit and refreshing drinks – especially after your long scooter ride. Other huts offer a more extensive but inexpensive menu with hamburgers and authentic Balinese noodles. A picnic is therefore not required.

The most important thing to know about Melasti Beach is the low and gentle currents. This is not a beach that will be filled with surfers and adventurers. Melasti, however, is more a “chilled” and relaxed beach and offers families and couples a relaxing beach experience, ideal for snorkeling and experienced divers. Bali is also known for its incredible underwater life, including manta rays, reef sharks, parrotfish and even incredibly long large barracudas.

There is absolutely nothing broken on broken beach

Via: Our travel passport

Welcome to Broken Beach, a beautiful bay on the island of Nusa Penida. The reason why this bay and beach was called Broken Beach was because of the arc that encircles the bay and allows water from the ocean to circulate in and out. Most importantly, there is a secret point of view to see large manta rays in their natural habitat on this arch, so make sure you are ready to capture this breathtaking moment.

Unfortunately, there is no way to enter the beach from the arch. Entering the Angel’s Billabong beach entrance, however, you can take an easy and refreshing dip to the arch and the Manta Ray viewpoint.

Feel all the feelings during the romantic sunset on the beach of Tegal Wangi

Pay close attention to your maps, because the beach of Tegal Wangi is actually called Pantai Tegal Wangi and is known by the locals, but not so much for tourists and backpackers. Holidaymakers can often be found in the more admired beaches.

Free is the best and this beach is absolutely free! To go to the most beautiful beach of Uluwatu, you have to walk through a dirt section to reach the top of the mountains. The beautiful and unique of this beach are the rock pools that fill with the water of the ocean and expose the coral reef. These rock coils look more like private jacuzzis and are perfect for relaxing and getting away from the world.

For those looking for adventure, there are two caves that can be found under each cliff. One is a smaller fox hole that gradually grows with time and the paths of nature. The other is larger and deeper and reaches a total of five meters deep and five meters high.

Ride the waves at Suluban beach

Hidden by cliffs that can be reached by wooden ladders that take you about ten minutes to reach the bottom. The bottom, however, does not fall directly into the naturally heated ocean, but a small beach cafe run by the locals. When you finally reach the ocean, you are immediately greeted with rolling waves.

This beach is not ideal for people who are looking for the perfect color, because the height of these cliffs offers an enormous amount of shade. But for those looking for a perfect place to do a photo shoot, there is just the right amount of natural sunlight that pierces the rocks and highlights the ocean.

Just like in the magazines, a hill of mansions with large floor-to-ceiling windows covers the mountain and overlooks Suluban.

