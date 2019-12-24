Loading...

From A&E confusion and historic photos to the demolition of the Ferrybridge power plant, the year has been a busy one for the Wakefield district.

As 2019 draws to a close, we are taking a look at some of our most read stories of the year. Do you remember the news below?

These are your favorite stories in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2019

10. Here are the latest rankings from each elementary school in Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton

Have you ever wondered how your child's school compares to other students in the district? The latest school ranking was released last week, with details on student progress in more than 100 elementary schools in Wakefield.

9. Hugh Jackman stops for Sunday dinner at Wakefield Pub

Oh, how we all like a surprise celebrity appearance. Hugh Jackman, best known for his performances as Wolverine in Marvel's X-Men series and PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman, stopped for a classic pub lunch while rehearsing for his new tour earlier this year.

Of course, we may soon see other appearances, if our Hemsworth campaign is a success.

8. Are you confused by the red lines appearing on the roads? Here's everything you need to know

Well, this is not exactly local news, but apparently it was important to know.

This explicator on the red lines on the road, and what they mean exactly, arrived at number eight, attracting thousands of comments and shares.

7. IN PICTURES: 41 photos of Pontefract and Castleford over time

Walk through memory with this photo gallery, which includes over 100 years of memories.

Can you see someone you recognize in this selection of photos?

6. 24 photos that will take you back to a night in the town of Wakefield club Quest in 2005

And it wasn't just historical photos that interested you – there were lots of memories to find in our selections of clubbing photos.

There are a lot around, so whether you're at Bar Mex, partying all night at Quest, or you prefer a night at Flares, be sure to check it out for yourself and to laugh at your historic fashion choices.

5. Labor MPs Yvette Cooper and Jon Trickett stay safe in Yorkshire seats by a slim majority

A late candidate, the election results were fortunate enough to miss this list, but thousands of you wanted to know more and took the time to do so.

This followed a dramatic election night for the district, which saw the seat of Wakefield become conservative after almost 90 years.

4. Evacuees from the canal side and road closed at Castleford due to an incident

Castleford had a dramatic month last month as businesses were evacuated and roads closed while police were handling an incident at the Aire & Calder Navigation.

Police dogs, armed officers and more were spotted at the incident site. The deadlock finally ended – after 36 hours.

3. Revealed: Wakefield's 39 takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less

From Chinese to Indian to Fish and Chips, we all love a good takeout. But how do you rate your favorite food hygiene?

Be warned: you may be surprised by some of the results.

Please note that this list was compiled in October 2019, and although all the notes were correct at the time of publication, some may now have changed.

2. Ferrybridge Power Station: everything you need to know about this Sunday's demolition

While this year has been one of memorable moments, there have also been bittersweet memories as thousands of people have gathered to say goodbye to the Ferrybridge power plant.

Although the station closed in 2016, it remained a local landmark. But all that changed this year, when four of the station's eight cooling towers were demolished.

There is no doubt that we have all been invested in demolition, with tens of thousands of you taking the time to view historic photo galleries, the best viewing sites and, of course, a live broadcast of the great boom.

1. NHS calls for "common sense" after woman goes to Pinderfields A&E hospital with broken nail

Topping the list is one of the strangest stories of the year: a woman who sought emergency medical care after breaking a fingernail.

We know it can hurt to tear a nail, no one denies it, but there is probably not much that a doctor can do for your manicure.

For future reference, A&E only relates to life threatening emergencies. Although it can be difficult to lose a nail, it is not the end of the world.