These are your best stories about wringing with your parents

I am happy that my question about working on cars with your parents yesterday brought back so many memories. I ask at least one question every weekend and I am always excited to read the answers, but this week was extra special. Here are a few of my favorites.

I have never been able to convince my parents to make wild choices with their cars (although my father will claim that my influence was a big factor in his ill-fated used Audi A8). Our friend here might have been more lucky to get those pipes on his mother’s old Panther. Well done.

<noscript><iframe src="https://api.kinja.com/embed/thread/1841541131" height="350" width="640" scrolling="no"></noscript>

It makes me happy to hear this story about a father-daughter team that is committed to keeping her Mini. I hope that I can also involve my children if I have something.

<noscript><iframe src="https://api.kinja.com/embed/thread/1841542712" height="350" width="640" scrolling="no"></noscript>

I am honestly very impressed that this duo managed to stay healthy while working on a British car from the 50s. Perhaps the stories of all the adventures that preceded the revision were enough to keep things light, even in the midst of all that wiring work.

<noscript><iframe src="https://api.kinja.com/embed/thread/1841541443" height="350" width="640" scrolling="no"></noscript>

Just like the Austin Healey above, it is English technology that has brought this father-son team together. I’m not worried about my relationship with my father, but if I were, I think getting something old and British is exactly what we need to figure out. If the car drives at the end, it’s just a bonus.

<noscript><iframe src="https://api.kinja.com/embed/thread/1841541070" height="350" width="640" scrolling="no"></noscript>

It is always great to hear of the valued commentary that this blog has developed. I think it’s great if I can ask a question that brings back memories, opinions or just raw emotions to you. Thank you all and keep it up.

.