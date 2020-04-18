These are the strangest funeral traditions in the world (still valid today)

The unique traditions contribute to the preservation of the history and identity of a particular culture. From Halloween practices to funerals, each culture has its own traditions in dealing with the dead. Keep reading to learn about some of the strangest funeral traditions in the world that are still practiced today.

Indonesia: Funerals take place years after death

In many countries, funerals are held only for a short time after one’s departure. But in eastern Indonesia, funerals between the Toraja ethnic group sometimes take place years after a person dies. The primary reason for this is that events are often longer than life that last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks and sometimes it takes a family so much to save enough money to endure such a case.

Between the moment of a Toraja person and the moment they have their funeral, they are still kept in the family home and not in a morgue. They are referred to as someone who is sick or asleep rather than someone who has died and is even being cared for, lying down and being symbolically fed.

Ghana: People are being killed in fantasy coffins

Ghana has become a front page in the past for fantasy coffins that are so popular in the African nation. The idea behind fantasy coffins is that people have the opportunity to rest forever afterwards in a coffin that represents something they were passionate about or something they achieved. For example, a fisherman can lie down on a large fish, while a businessman can choose a Mercedes-shaped coffin.

It is common in many cultures to invest a lot of money in the ideal coffin and this tradition takes the idea a step further. After all, a coffin serves as one’s last resting place, so it makes sense to represent it properly.

Tibet: The body is exposed to vultures

Sky burials are common among the Buddhist communities of Mongolia and Tibet Vajrayana. After a person dies, his body is cut into pieces and left on top of the mountain, where it is exposed to vultures. The basic belief behind tradition is that the body becomes an empty vessel after death and must be returned to earth while the soul is moving.

The practice dates back years and is still the most popular burial method in Tibet today. Other cultures around the world are also known to expose a corpse instead of burying or cremating it, including the Zoroastrians, a religious group that is now mainly found in India but can be found in pre-Islamic Iran.

Madagascar: Having one last dance with the body

Among the peoples of Madagascar, burying a person is not a unique event. According to the traditional famadihana ritual, the body is emptied every five to seven years to take part in a celebration. During the ritual, the bodies are sprayed with wine or perfume and family members dance with them while a band plays.

Some take the opportunity to inform the deceased about family news or to ask for their blessings. Most importantly, during famadihana, people remember the dead person and tell stories to keep their memory alive.

New Orleans: A jazz band funeral procession

Of course, a jazz funeral could only be held in New Orleans! This tradition includes a brass band that accompanies a person’s funeral procession. The idea behind this is that the streets are full of music and the life of the deceased can be celebrated in addition to his death.

The procession usually starts from the church or the funeral and goes to the cemetery. The music is steadily becoming more optimistic as the process continues and people start dancing, with passersby also encouraged to participate in the dance.

